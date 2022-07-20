Do you believe Nate McMillan will use AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson this season?

"It would be hard for Jalen Johnson to get less playing time this season. Johnson played historically-low minutes during his rookie year. But I expect him to start out on third string behind Moe Harkless. But AJ Griffin? (Insert Uncle Phil laughing meme). I'm afraid Griffin is viewed as another long-term project like Johnson."

Will this coaching staff cost the Hawks, or will we win despite it?

"A stronger roster will benefit the coaching. The front office understandably ran it back last season. So, between injuries, Covid, and the ghost of Lou Williams floating around the locker room, there wasn't much for Coach Nate McMillan to work with during the regular season.

However, that doesn't absolve him of everything. He let a young team develop a culture of complacency, let rookies wilt on the bench, and got out-coached in the Playoffs (an all too familiar recurring theme in his career). So to answer your question, probably the latter."

Do you think the supporting coaching staff in Atlanta is up to par with where the front office wants to be?

"The Hawks coaching staff got worse this offseason. Chris Jent leaving for the Lakers hurt. Then they added Mike Longabardi, who has overseen three of the worst defensive teams in league history. It's a far cry from the legendary Mike Budenholzer coaching staff."

How much of an improvement in defense will the Hawks make?

"Worst case scenario, the Hawks will have an average defense next season. In which case, that would make them a really good team. But I believe the team's defense will be above average, with Dejounte, De'Andre, and Clint on the floor at the same time."