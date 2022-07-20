Atlanta Hawks July Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More
We are back with our first mailbag since February 23. It was three days after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, and a lot has changed since that time. Rudy Gobert still played for the Utah Jazz, Freddie Freeman still had an agent, and Will Smith had not yet slapped Chris Rock. Let's dive into your questions below.
Mailbag Sections
Coaching
Do you believe Nate McMillan will use AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson this season?
"It would be hard for Jalen Johnson to get less playing time this season. Johnson played historically-low minutes during his rookie year. But I expect him to start out on third string behind Moe Harkless. But AJ Griffin? (Insert Uncle Phil laughing meme). I'm afraid Griffin is viewed as another long-term project like Johnson."
Will this coaching staff cost the Hawks, or will we win despite it?
"A stronger roster will benefit the coaching. The front office understandably ran it back last season. So, between injuries, Covid, and the ghost of Lou Williams floating around the locker room, there wasn't much for Coach Nate McMillan to work with during the regular season.
However, that doesn't absolve him of everything. He let a young team develop a culture of complacency, let rookies wilt on the bench, and got out-coached in the Playoffs (an all too familiar recurring theme in his career). So to answer your question, probably the latter."
Do you think the supporting coaching staff in Atlanta is up to par with where the front office wants to be?
"The Hawks coaching staff got worse this offseason. Chris Jent leaving for the Lakers hurt. Then they added Mike Longabardi, who has overseen three of the worst defensive teams in league history. It's a far cry from the legendary Mike Budenholzer coaching staff."
How much of an improvement in defense will the Hawks make?
"Worst case scenario, the Hawks will have an average defense next season. In which case, that would make them a really good team. But I believe the team's defense will be above average, with Dejounte, De'Andre, and Clint on the floor at the same time."
Front Office
What is Sharife Cooper’s future in terms of role and contract?
"The front office tendered a two-way contract to Sharife Cooper, which made him a restricted free agent. No team is swooping in to match that offer. Cooper will be back on a two-way contract next season."
Do you think the Hawks and De'Andre Hunter can get an extension done before the season starts?
"I doubt it. Last we heard, the two sides are far apart. The X-factor is injuries. Is De'Andre willing to bet on himself and risk everything? High risk, high reward."
Have there been any changes with the training/medical staff? I remember Coach McMillan was critical of them in one post-season presser.
"The organization has not announced changes to the training staff. However, they did shake up the scouting department pretty significantly."
We replaced our second-best shooter (Huerter), our veteran presence in Danilo, and below-average bench with a slightly better bench and Dejounte. This is considered a major overhaul?
"Yeah, I would still consider it a major overhaul. Eight players from last year's team are gone. The front office wanted to reset the locker room vibes and replace it with more defensive-minded veterans. Plus, they all excel in the most important advanced metric - DOG."
Do you think our off-season is over?
"Yes. The front office will sign some players on Exhibit 10 contracts as we get closer to training camp. But this is the roster for Opening Night."
Style of Play
How far would we be able to go with our current roster?
"Current roster? Easily the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If the front office is very aggressive at the trade deadline, then the NBA Finals."
Do any of the Hawks' acquisitions fill the role of enforcer or the guy who stands up to attempted intimidation? If not, might they address that with the last roster spot?
"We will wait to see what the new guys bring. But of all the familiar faces, the first that comes to mind is John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu. Also, Trae Young backs down from no one. 'Ice' isn't physically enforcing anything, but it says something when your team leader, a small guy, is always on go-mode."
What do you think about AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin?
"AJ Griffin is a long-term project. Tyrese Martin is much older, like older than Trae Young, so that benefits him greatly. But Martin has a lower ceiling. I think both rookies will be serviceable role players in their NBA career."
Who is the third-best catch-and-shoot player on the team now that Lou, Huerter, and Gallo are gone?
"So you make a good point. The Hawks previously constructed a team to space the floor and known down threes, which they did. However, they lacked playmaking and defense. Now the roster has swung in the opposite direction. The answer would be either De'Andre Hunter or one of the two Holiday brothers."
As the roster is currently constructed, what is your closing lineup?
"Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Onyeka Okongwu."
Do you feel JC will ever be able to match 2019-20 production with Clint on the roster? What do you believe is the main contributor to his consecutive YoY declines?
"No, I don't think so. Especially now that there is another All-Star in the starting lineup. Well, during the 2020-21 season, John Collins had to adjust to playing beside Clint Capela. Then he battled injuries during the 2021-22 season. It's a lot easier to fill up on empty calories on a bad team than it is to make meaningful sacrifices and contributions on a contender. Luckily, Collins is built for that."
Do you think Onyeka Onkongwu can make a big jump next season with John Collins & Clint Capela both returning?
"You make a good point. One of the main reasons the front office wanted to move John Collins is because they see Onyeka Okongwu as the future. But I still expect a big improvement out of Okongwu next season, just by being on the floor more. He has missed 56 games in two seasons. This is his first healthy offseason, plus he's working on his jump shot (translation = league is cooked)."
Miscellaneous
Who is our third option by the end of next season
"De'Andre Hunter. The 24-year-old has battled inconsistency and injuries since he arrived in Atlanta. But after a long offseason to work on his game instead of rehabbing knee injuries, Hunter will make the jump next season."
Do you think the league is shook re: the Hawks?
"Not yet. But after adding Dejoute Murray, the Hawks have the league's attention. After the Hawks win 50+ games next season, then they will be "scared to death and scared to look, they shook."
Gun to your head, you have to successfully predict the Hawks final record and how their season ends.
"If my life hinges on my predictions, then I'm Hank Schrader at the end of Breaking Bad, my guy. But I'll say 50-32."
Thoughts on the in-season tournament? Do you think players will actually care and give playoff-level effort?
"I'm not a fan of it because it feels like it detracts from the prestige and importance of the NBA Finals. But I'm a traditionalist - I don't like the designated hitter, you know? To answer your second question, yes, they will get into it. Just like the new All-Star Game rules have created a more competitive contest."
Is Justin Holiday finally vaccinated, or nah?
"As of February, Justin Holiday had not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. That was the last bit of information I could find online on that issue."
What are your expectations for the Hawks this season?
"As currently constructed, this team will clinch home-court advantage for the first round. That's all you can hope for, as the Playoffs are all matchups and health once you hit the conference semifinals."
Favorite Hawks moment ever?
"It has to be Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game-7 Kevin and Trae Young's post-defense was legendary. I attended Game 6 in Atlanta as a fan. I missed covering the Hawks so badly and really became invested with that magical team."
Top 3 favorite Hawks go!
"Reporters are supposed to act like they are above being fans of the players they cover. But I don't know how you invest yourself so heavily in a team and not pull for them to win? That's not me. It could never be me.
So to answer your question: Trae Young, John Collins, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Honorable mention is Onyeka Okongwu. But last year's team was all cool. They always treated me with respect which really meant a lot to me."
Do you think you got enough clout to get the MLK unis back? (Of course, you do. You’re Pat Benson)
"I appreciate you saying that. That's real ASL. But no, I definitely don't have the clout to influence the organization in any way. I'm still fighting for more access (#MakePatTierOne).
As for the MLK uniforms, they are for sure not coming back next season. The 2022-23 City Edition uniforms look like an amalgamation of the 19-20 Peachtree uniforms and the Atlanta (FX) font. (Let's hope they turn out better than Season 3).
Nike and the NBA work on uniforms two-three years in advance, so that is whatever they thought was popping before the pandemic hit. I spoke with the GOAT designer of NBA uniforms, and he shared some really cool insight into the process.
I wish they would bring back the MLK uniforms. But that team was legit magical, and maybe it's best to let the legend grow for some time. Everything can only be beautiful once - it's part of the ephemeral nature of life."
