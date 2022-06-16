Hawks Team President Says No Major Overhaul This Off-Season

As expected, the fallout following an underperforming season was swift for the Atlanta Hawks. Team governor Tony Ressler and team president Travis Schlenk both made comments about an upcoming shakeup. Now, after weeks of wild trade rumors, Schlenk is walking those comments back.

In an interview with Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Schlenk said, “It’s not going to be a major overhaul. I think some people have assumed some things based on some of my comments or Tony’s comments after the season.”

Schlenk's comments might be too little too late to change public perception. The Hawks have been linked in several trade rumors - most recently it was involving John Collins and the Portland Trail Blazers' no. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. A rumor that Hawks CEO Steve Koonin called "Bull" last Friday.

Team President Travis Schlenk has his work cut out for him this off-season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In the wide-ranging interview, Schlenk discussed managing personalities and making the right moves as a franchise to become a contender. You can read the entire article here.

While Schlenk carefully walked back his prior comments, that doesn't mean changes aren't coming. Just this week, the organization promoted Landry Fields to the general manager and hired a new pro personnel scout. Once the draft rolls around and free agency begins, it won't just be the front office getting revamped. It's safe to assume the Hawks will be one of the more active teams in the NBA.

As I wrote back in February, the Hawks struck out looking at the trade deadline. One thing is for sure, they cannot afford to waste another year of Trae Young's prime. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

