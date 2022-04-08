Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Outlook

After 80 games, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is finally taking shape. The Miami Heat have locked up the 1-seed, and the Play-In Tournament pool has been set. However, the seeding of the Play-In Tournament is still anybody's guess.

Two games remain in the regular season, and each of the four unlucky Play-In teams is separated by two games or less. With the help of ESPN and FiveThirtyEight, we put together the most comprehensive guide for the Play-In Tournament outlook.

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Picture Cleveland Cavaliers Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Record: 43-37 Standings: 6th ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (47.5%) FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (43%) Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Brooklyn, (4/10) vs. Milwaukee Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, Cavaliers can win out or beat the Nets and Hawks lose one game. Tie-Breakers: Hawks have tie-breaker over the Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Record: 42-38 Standings: 8th (1 game behind Cavaliers) ESPN Playoff Odds: 43- 39 (75%) FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (80%) Remaining Games: (4/8) vs. Cleveland, (4/10) vs. Indiana Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, must win both remaining games Tie-Breakers: Nets have the tie-breaker over the Hawks, but the Hornets have the tie-breaker over the Nets. Atlanta Hawks Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Record: 42-38 Standings: 9th (1 game behind Cavaliers) ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-49 (55.6%) FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-49 (61%) Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Miami, (4/10) @ Houston Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, must win both remaining games, plus Nets beat Cavs and lose to Pacers, plus Cavs lose both remaining games. Tie-Breakers: Hawks have tie-breaker over the Cavaliers, but the Nets have tie-breaker over the Hawks. Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Record: 41-39 Standings: 10th (2 games behind Cavaliers) ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (21.8%) FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (16%) Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Chicago, (4/10) vs. Washington Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, Hornets must win out, and Cavs lose out, and Hawks lose out, and Nets lose to Pacers. Tie-Breakers: Hornets have the tie-breaker over the Nets, but the Hawks have the tie-breaker over the Hornets.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Explains Heated Argument

Lakers Front Office Shakeup Could Impact Trae Young