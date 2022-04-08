Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Outlook

Skip to main content
Updated Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Picture

The Play-In Tournament is still wide open.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After 80 games, the Eastern Conference playoff picture is finally taking shape. The Miami Heat have locked up the 1-seed, and the Play-In Tournament pool has been set. However, the seeding of the Play-In Tournament is still anybody's guess.

Two games remain in the regular season, and each of the four unlucky Play-In teams is separated by two games or less. With the help of ESPN and FiveThirtyEight, we put together the most comprehensive guide for the Play-In Tournament outlook. 

Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Picture

Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.

Record: 43-37

Standings: 6th

ESPN Playoff Odds: 44-38 (47.5%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (43%)

Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Brooklyn, (4/10) vs. Milwaukee

Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, Cavaliers can win out or beat the Nets and Hawks lose one game.

Tie-Breakers: Hawks have tie-breaker over the Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Record: 42-38

Standings: 8th (1 game behind Cavaliers)

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43- 39 (75%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 44-38 (80%)

Remaining Games: (4/8) vs. Cleveland, (4/10) vs. Indiana

Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, must win both remaining games

Tie-Breakers: Nets have the tie-breaker over the Hawks, but the Hornets have the tie-breaker over the Nets.

Atlanta Hawks

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) celebrate after an alley oop against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Record: 42-38

Standings: 9th (1 game behind Cavaliers)

ESPN Playoff Odds: 43-49 (55.6%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 43-49 (61%)

Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Miami, (4/10) @ Houston

Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, must win both remaining games, plus Nets beat Cavs and lose to Pacers, plus Cavs lose both remaining games. 

Tie-Breakers: Hawks have tie-breaker over the Cavaliers, but the Nets have tie-breaker over the Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets

Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at the Spectrum Center.

Record: 41-39

Standings: 10th (2 games behind Cavaliers)

ESPN Playoff Odds: 42-40 (21.8%)

FiveThirtyEight Playoff Odds: 42-40 (16%)

Remaining Games: (4/8) @ Chicago, (4/10) vs. Washington

Scenarios: To clinch 7th seed, Hornets must win out, and Cavs lose out, and Hawks lose out, and Nets lose to Pacers.

Tie-Breakers: Hornets have the tie-breaker over the Nets, but the Hawks have the tie-breaker over the Hornets.

