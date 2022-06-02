Ranking Atlanta Hawks Untouchable Players

Ever since the Atlanta Hawks' dreams of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals were buried in the sands of South Beach, the vultures have begun swirling around the roster. The front office has signaled that a roster shakeup is coming, and rumors surrounding star free agents have already gained momentum.

Before the Hawks make any trades, let's rank which of their players is the most untouchable in a trade scenario. To save us all headaches, we only include the nine players on the books for next year. No free agents or two-way players.

9. Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson excelled in the G-League this year. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Poor Jalen Johnson. He attended Duke University during a tumultuous Covid-ridden season before shutting it down. Then the situation went from bad to worse when the Hawks drafted him.

It's not that the Hawks are a laughing stock of the NBA like some organizations. Rather their head coach, Nate McMillan, is old-school and reluctant to play rookies. Only one Hawks first round pick played fewer minutes in his rookie season over the last 30 years - shoutout Doug "Doughboy" Edwards.

Because Johnson is such an unknown at this point in his career, he ranks as the most tradable player on my list. If Johnson finds an organization that values internal development, he could easily get his career back on a better trajectory.

8. Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari played a huge role for the Hawks when John Collins was out with injuries. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I truly don't know which course of action Atlanta's front office will take with Danilo Gallinari. His $21.5 million contract becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster come July 1. If the Hawks waive Gallinari, they only have to pay his $5 million partial guarantee.

Gallinari turns 34 years old in August and is coming off his least productive season since he was a rookie with the New York Knicks during the 2008-09 season. Gallinari is still a lights-out shooter, knocking down 38.1% of his threes. Unfortunately, he's a traffic cone on defense.

The Hawks were bottom-five in defensive rating this season, while the top two teams in defensive rating are preparing for Game One of the NBA Finals tonight. The message is clear, get better on defense.

7. De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter finished an inconsistent season on a high note. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

De'Andre Hunter finished the 2021-22 season with an exclamation point. He led the Hawks with 21.2 points per game and a 46.2 3PT% in their playoff series against the Miami Heat. With the Heat fully focused on Trae Young, Hunter was able to eat.

While the timing helps his hand in contract negotiations, he still didn't play well enough this season to warrant a rookie-scale contract extension this summer. There is no sign that either party is willing to settle for less in negotiations. If Hunter isn't packaged in a trade this summer, the Hawks will give him the John Collins treatment and let the 24-year-old prove himself in the final year of his rookie contract.

Hunter averaged 13.4 points per game on respectable shooting splits and often picked up the opposing team's best defender. However, Hunter's offensive production was inconsistent throughout the season, and he didn't rebound (ninth on the team).

There are rumors that the Utah Jazz like Hunter's game, and I'm sure there are other teams interested in a player with such a high floor. The Hawks pulled the ripcord on one of their two 2019 first round draft picks in January. It will soon be time to do it again in order to acquire a bonified star player.

6. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic provided steady leadership throughout the season. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite nagging knee issues, Bogdan Bogdanovic came alive late in the season. Bogdanovic played in 63 games and averaged 15.1 points per game on 36.8 3PT% and 56.2 TS%. The sharpshooter is known for his offense, but both traditional and advanced stats point to him as the team's third-best perimeter defender (behind only De'Andre Hunter and Delon Wright).

However, that didn't stop the Hawks from shopping Bogdanovic around the trade deadline. There were serious talks between the San Antonio Spurs centered around Derrick White. But the Boston Celtics put together a far stronger package, and perhaps even overpaid for the lockdown defender. I'll defend Atlanta's front office for avoiding that mistake.

Bogdanovic will soon turn 30 years old and is on the books for two more seasons at $18 million per year. That's a fair deal which makes him easy to package in a trade. If you are the Hawks, you already have Kevin Huerter, who isn't that far apart from Bogdanovic.

5. Clint Capela

Clint Capela led the NBA in rebounds in the 2020-21 season. Atlanta's front office rewarded him with a two-year contract extension for $46 million. Unfortunately, Capela took a step back in almost every metric this season.

While he can still defend and catch alley-oops, there is little reason to believe the 28-year-old center isn't past his prime. Recently, there have been rumors that the Phoenix Suns view Capela as a "dream target." Say less, my friends. Capela could be involved in a summer blockbuster trade that brings Deandre Ayton to Atlanta via a sign-and-trade.

4. Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter overcame a slow start to shoot career-high percentages. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Huerter was shopped around heavily leading up to the trade deadline. One reported proposal would have sent Huerter and Cam Reddish to the Boston Celtics for Marcus Smart. While that would have been great for the Hawks, it was unlikely to occur given Huerter's poison pill provision in his four-year, $65 million contract extension signed back in October. (That provision goes away on July 1).

Despite a slow start, Huerter finished with 12.1 points per game and shot a career-high 38.9% from three and 57% true shooting percentage. Huerter will never be Klay Thompson, but he's a lethal catch-and-shoot player who is on a team-friendly contract. The Hawks should hang on to Huerter, as he can be a solid role player for many years to come.

3. John Collins

John Collins battled two significant injuries down the stretch of the season. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

In John Collins' season grades, I went into detail on how Atlanta's front office has seemingly made it their mission to let the perpetually positive team player know he's expendable. Multiple injuries derailed what could have been another solid season for Collins. Yet, his return for the playoffs saved the team from further embarrassment at the hands of the Miami Heat.

I'm on the record saying that trading an ultra-athletic 24-year-old with a track record of improving his game every year would be a mistake. But teams around the league want Collins and his 5-year, $125 million contract (which is team-friendly, by the way).

It's not a matter of if but when the Hawks pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade this season. Despite my objections, it's hard to envision a trade package that doesn't include Collins.

2. Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu played superbly after returning from an off-season shoulder surgery. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

I've come to grips that John Collins will likely be traded this off-season. But I still hold out hope that the Hawks hang onto Onyeka Okongwu. In January, I wrote that the future is now for Okongwu.

Atlanta's front office rightfully remains high on Okongwu. The 21-year-old is still on his rookie contract and has proven capable of playing in Clint Capela's absence. Okongwu averaged 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

It's no secret that Okongwu can't rebound like Capela or guard without fouling. However, now could serve as the perfect opportunity to learn if Okongwu is, in fact the Hawks' center of the future. I believe he is.

1. Trae Young

Trae Young enjoyed a historic season. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The most untouchable of untouchable players is Trae Young. The All-NBA point guard is like the Mona Lisa, Michael Vick in Madden 2004, President George W. Bush dodging shoes - you can't touch him.

The whole reason why we are having this debate is because the 23-year-old can't waste any more seasons with a deficient roster. At the end of the day, the Hawks need a second All-Star to pair with Young if they are to win an NBA Championship. While there are plenty of supporting cast members, all of them except Young are expendable if it means assembling a championship contender.

Recommended For You

Josiah Johnson Gives NBA Fans Twitter Lessons

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta