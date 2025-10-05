Why The Atlanta Hawks X-Factor Might Not Be Who You Think
With the NBA season approaching, it's time to examine the Hawks' roster and determine who will play a pivotal role in the team's success this season. While we know about the "big three" for the Hawks being Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Johnson, who will likely be the main reasons for success, there will also be another X-factor that many may overlook in terms of taking a step forward and helping the Hawks be victorious on both ends of the court.
Coming off a season where he won Most Improved Player of the Year and finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting, Dyson Daniels may be the X-factor for the Hawks this upcoming season. Daniels has a vibe similar to Draymond Green, where he can be a leader on defense and elevate his game offensively, whether it be through playmaking, shooting, or rebounding in certain moments that can be overlooked when the team wins.
Why is Daniels the X-Factor?
For Daniels, since he arrived in Atlanta, he has been the Hawks' anchor on defense and has consistently shown that he can be a threat to anyone on a nightly basis. He consistently guards on the defensive end. But the real question is if he can take that next step offensively this year to be a reliable go-to option and potentially win the Most Improved Player award again this season.
During media day, Daniels stated the following about wanting to get better on the offensive end and the improvements that he made this offseason on offense:
"I worked a lot on my midrange game, being able to get to spots, different pickups, different footwork, getting good shots, trying to develop that offensive bag. And I think that’s been the main focus for me this summer."
“My defense is always going to be my background. That’s what got me to where I am today. So just building my offensive game. It’s been a lot of shots, a lot of different pickups, a lot of different footwork, a lot of different finishing.”
Daniels saw career highs offensively and defensively last season, as he finished averaging 14.1 PPG, 4.4 APG, 5.9 RPG, and three steals per game. Daniels' shooting splits were 49/34/59%, which were also career highs, except for free throws. However, Daniels can still be even more of a menace on the defensive end, which is where he makes his impact most felt, as he finished last season with multiple game-winning defensive stops.
Playing defense in today's NBA is often overlooked by many, as it isn't seen as a significant part of the game, since nearly anyone can score, and that's what fans want to see most. However, defense is a part of the game that cannot be overlooked, as we saw the Hawks pull off some iconic wins due to Daniels stepping up in clutch defensive moments. Most people didn't pay much attention to Daniels before he came to Atlanta, as he didn't play much during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, since joining the Hawks, he has been viewed as a "steal" in the Dejounte Murray trade due to his high production.
For Hawks fans, the defensive end has been a problem for this team for years, and adding Daniels to the roster has given the Hawks a significant boost on that end of the floor, as he finished last season with a defensive rating of 110.9, which put Daniels in the top 20 best defenders in the NBA. This season could be the year when Daniels proves himself as the X-factor for the team and helps them take that next leap forward on both ends of the court, all at just 22 years old.