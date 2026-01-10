Three Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Win Against the Denver Nuggets

Tonight, the Hawks faced another dominant West Conference opponent, the Denver Nuggets, and came away with a much-needed win. While the Nuggets were without some of their starters in this game, it was still a sloppy one for them, and the Hawks took advantage.

Mile High Hawks

1. Defense swarmed to the rescue

7 steals in the first half!

The key to the Hawks' victory tonight was their ability to force turnovers and get out on the fast break, which came from their defensive switching and trapping of the Nuggets. Denver tried to get to the basket but couldn't, as Atlanta came over to help force the ball out, leading the Nuggets to play a more isolation-style offense. The Nuggets uncharacteristically turned the ball over 19 times. Still, the Hawks are one of the more underrated defensive groups when it comes to forcing turnovers, ranking fifth in points off turnovers at 20.5 per game.

2. Jalen Johnson era begins

Jan 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now that Trae Young is no longer in Atlanta, a new era begins with Johnson at the helm, and tonight, he proved why it's his time to take over as he finished with a near triple-double of 29 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block. Johnson also shot 66% from the field and 83% from three-point range, which is impressive for someone so young and with his size at his position. With Johnson continuing to improve his game, the Hawks can continue to improve as a team and potentially prove themselves again as a respectable team in the Eastern Conference.

3. Dyson Daniels triple double

The biggest performance of the night for Atlanta was none other than Daniels, who put up his first career triple-double. Daniels took advantage of the Nuggets' lapses on offense, finishing with four steals, and the Hawks forced 19 turnovers. The real execution for Daniels was getting to the basket. Most of his scoring came from getting to the basket and from turnovers that created fast-break opportunities, which is where he excels offensively. Daniels also helped force the Nuggets into traps that made them uncomfortable offensively, leading to his four steals.

Looking ahead, the Hawks will continue their road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Atlanta is now 19-21 and they might be getting healthier as we head into Sunday if CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, Kristaps Porzingis, and Zaccharie Risacher are able to play.

