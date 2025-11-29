Atlanta Hawks Provide Fresh Injury Update On Trae Young

Hawks point guard Trae Young has not played in a game since Oct. 29th due to an MCL sprain and after the injury initially happened, the Hawks said that he would be re-evaluated in four weeks. Today, there was a fresh update on Young. The Hawks announced that Young's rehab is progressing well and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which would be December 13th.

An injury update:



Trae Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain on Oct. 29 at Brooklyn. He continues to make good progress through his rehabilitation, and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. An update will be provided at that time. pic.twitter.com/7PT3xrr43X — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2025

Since Young's injury, the Hawks are 10-5 over the past 15 games and have the No. 12 offensive rating in the NBA and the No. 13 defensive rating in the NBA. There are nights when the Hawks clearly miss his playmaking on the offensive end, but it is easier on the defensive end, which is the same story as previous years whenever Young has missed time.

Here is the Hawks schedule for the next two weeks:

Tomorrow- At Philadelphia

Monday- At Detroit

Wednesday- vs LA Clippers

Friday- vs Denver

Saturday- At Washington

Fri, Dec. 12th- At Detroit

Young could be re-evaluated in time for the Hawks Dec. 14th matchup against the 76ers.

Big win over Cleveland

Our own Khalil McCuller provided his takeaways from the Hawks big win over the Cavaliers last night:

"Atlanta looked much better offensively; in the first half, they went above their average in fast-break points, scoring 20 and going on a 21-6 run at the midway point of the first quarter. The Hawks would close out the night with 36 fast-break points, 25 points off turnovers, and 36 assists, showing that this victory was based on teamwork rather than individual play. The Hawks shot the ball efficiently tonight, finishing with 53% from the field and 37% from the three-point line while scoring 64 points in the paint.

One of the consistent X-factors for the Hawks this season has been none other than Alexander-Walker, as he has come in and made an immediate impact on this team's success on both ends of the court. Tonight, he finished with some big moments on both ends of the court and made clutch baskets throughout the fourth quarter, as well as being the team leader in scoring heading into halftime with 15 points. This was also a bounce-back performance for him after a poor game against the Wizards, as he came out with more consistency and energy.

Jalen Johnson had another historic performance tonight, as he not only finished with a triple-double, but he also continued his streak of at least seven plus assists, which is the longest by a forward since Lebron James earlier this year. Johnson had one of his worst games against the Wizards, a game the Hawks were widely favored to win, but this was a statement bounce-back performance to be expected against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Throughout this game, the Hawks and Cavaliers traded runs and couldn't quite pull away, even though it looked like they would at specific points for both teams. To end the game, however, both teams traded buckets, and it came down to Zaccharie Risacher and Alexander-Walker stepping up significantly in the final minutes, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to seal the victory and knock Cleveland out of Cup contention."

