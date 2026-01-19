Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

The Los Angeles Clippers are making a push for the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, but they’ll be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Monday afternoon’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Leonard (knee) is expected to miss at least the next two games for the Clippers.

This game tips off at 3 p.m. EST on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and even with Kawhi out, the Clippers are favored on the road against the Wizards.

Washington is just 10-31 this season and has lost six games in a row heading into this matchup. With Trae Young out for the foreseeable future (even after he came over in a trade), it’s pretty clear the Wizards are planning to tank the remainder of the season in hopes of landing a top draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have won five games in a row and are looking to make a push for a top-eight spot in the West before the end of the regular season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Clippers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Clippers -7.5 (-102)

Wizards +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Clippers: -278

Wizards: +225

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Clippers vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Clippers record: 18-23

Wizards record: 10-31

Clippers vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

Kawhi Leonard – out

Chris Paul – out

John Collins – available

Wizards Injury Report

Trae Young – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Bilal Coulibaly – out

Clippers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

John Collins OVER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)

In today’s best NBA prop bets at SI Betting , I shared why Collins could have a big game against Washington:

Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins has missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he's listed as available for Monday afternoon's matchup with Washington.

Prior to that, Collins was having a big month of January, averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game. For the season, he's averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.

Collins should have an expanded offensive role with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, and this is a great matchup all around for the veteran forward. Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and it is 29th in the league in defensive rating.

While Collins did not dress in the Clippers' win over Washington earlier this month, the team did score 119 points in that game. I expect Collins to put together a big game in place of Leonard on Monday.

Clippers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

Even though Leonard is out for the Clippers on Monday (and he’s expected to miss Tuesday’s game as well), I’m buying them as road favorites in this matchup with Washington.

L.A. has won five games in a row and ranks fifth in the NBA in net rating (+6.6) over its last 10 games. On top of that, the Clippers have improved to 3-3 against the spread as road favorites.

Now, they take on a Washington Wizards team that has just 10 wins all season and has lost six games in a row. Over their last 10 games, the Wizards have a net rating of -9.1 – which is 29th in the NBA.

Since Trae Young isn’t playing yet, the Wizards essentially swapped CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for nothing earlier this month. That has left an already thin team even thinner – and younger – at this point in the season.

I’m buying the Clippers to take care of business, especially since they’re up to 9-6 against teams that are under .500 this season.

Pick: Clippers -7.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

