Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow's Game Against Indiana Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tomorrow night against the Indiana Pacers.

After a good win against the Suns, the Hawks will now have to take on a Pacers team coming off their best win of the year. They narrowly beat the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conferenence, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a re-match of the NBA Finals. Indiana has had a tough season and will likely finish last in the Eastern Conference, but it's possible that their recent win could spark something for them.

Meanwhile, it looks like their matchup against the Hawks will be moved up due to the inclement weather. The Hawks are scheduled to tip-off against the Pacers at 1:30 pm EST in order to account for the snowstorms across the country. This will likely lead to a severely decreased fan atmosphere for Atlanta and a lack of home-court advantage.

The Hawks will also be playing without Kristaps Porzingis and Zaccharie Risacher yet again. Risacher was recently assigned to the Skyhawks to get back into playing shape, but it's currently unclear when Porzingis will make his return to the lineup. They will also be without N'Faly Dante due to his torn ACL.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Indiana:



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis): Out

Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion): Out pic.twitter.com/W2pGHtDeaQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2026

This could be a very important game for the Hawks. Given that they've won their last two games, beating the Pacers with a little more than a week to go before the trade deadline could give Atlanta some momentum. There's a chance they will be able to carry that into wins against the Celtics, Rockets and Pacers again before the trade deadline heats up on February 1st. That scenario might force general manager Onsi Saleh to consider making a slightly more aggressive trade to give Atlanta a real shot at the postseason.

Our very own Jackson Caudell had this to say about Atlanta's possible approach to the trade deadline:

"While there have ben rumors connecting the Hawks to Davis and Antetokounmpo, there has been little else to help connect any dots as to what the Hawks might do at the deadline. They could simply do nothing and then try to reconstruct the roster this summer with the upcoming Bucks/Pelicans pick as well as their ample cap space or they could do something that nobody sees coming."

"There have been other star level players out there in trade rumors, but none connected to the Hawks. If the Knicks continue to struggle, would the Hawks call about Karl-Anthony Towns? After trading Trae Young, do the Hawks try and buy low on Ja Morant? What about seeing if Sacramento is ready to part with Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine? Nic Claxton's name has not been mentioned much in rumors, but it would be easy to see why the Hawks would be interested in him."

Even though Indiana is coming off their best win of the season, Atlanta has a clear advantage in this matchup. They cannot afford to overlook the Pacers and mess up an opportunity to convince the front office to make a serious move at the deadline.

