Hawks Could Be Missing Up To Three Starters as Latest Injury Report Releases Ahead of Matchup With Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are currently on a three game losing streak heading into their MLK day game against the Milwaukee Bucks and they hope to snap the streak tomorrow.

They might be at a big roster disadvantage though. The Hawks injury report was released this afternoon and Atlanta could be missing as many three regular contributors.

For tomorrow, Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is questionable while Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion) are both out. Both Risacher and Porzingis have missed the last five games with an injury.

Terrible night vs Boston

Jan 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I thought Corey Kispert looked comfortable in this game was fairly aggressive. He scored 16 points and shot 5-11 from the field and 2-5 from three. The Hawks are going to need more performances like this from Kispert going forward.

While it was in garbage time, Asa Newell (10 points and 2 rebounds) and RayJ Dennis (4 assists and 1 steal in five minutes) played hard.

Jalen Johnson has had a rough three games and it is not surprising that that has coincided with the Hawks losing three straight games. Last night, Johnson finished 4-14 (2-6 from three) and had 12 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. He could not get to his spots in the paint and had little to no effect on the game.

The Hawks lost the rebounding battle again and that is becoming a theme for this team. The Hawks are still missing Kristaps Porzingis and don't have a viable backup option at center, making it tough for them to win any battles on the glass. The Celtics are not known to have a strong duo at center, but they had no problem against the Hawks.

Atlanta finished with a 97.7 offensive rating, a 48.4 true shooting percentage, and a 44.6 effective field goal percentage.

Vit Krejci had 3 points in 18 minutes

The defense was a disaster all game long. The Celtics shot 51% from the field and 42% from three. They also had a 65.6 effective true shooting percentage and a 62.6 effective field goal percentage. Giving up 52 points in a quarter is unacceptable and this is the second time in the last three games that the Hawks have give up over 80 points in the first half (Lakers scored 81 on Tuesday).

Jaylen Brown had one of the most effortless 40 point efforts that you will see. The Hawks also allowed Sam Hauser to make 10 three pointers, including seven of his first eight. There were too many defensive issues to name, but the Hawks really need Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Kristaps Porzingis to get healthy if this team hopes to make anything of their season.

The defense was bad, but the offense did the Hawks no favors. They shot less than 40% from the field and just 33% from three.

The Hawks are now 20-24 and now back in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. This team is by no means guaranteed to even make the play-in tournament at the rate they are playing, but the good news for them is that they have the easiest schedule remaining in the NBA and have plenty of homes games (though they have not been very good at home).

