Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 25

UPDATE: Cooper Flagg and Klay Thompson are doubtful on Sunday. What follows is the betting preview for Mavericks-Bucks before Dallas ruled both players doubtful. The Mavericks are now 3.5-point underdogs, but SI Betting's Peter Dewey still likes them to cover in this matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing another long stretch without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), but they find themselves as slight favorites at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Dallas, which is without Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, blew a lead against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night to fall to 19-27 in the 2025-26 season. Now, the Mavs will aim to move to 6-3 straight up on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

The Bucks are just 3-11 when Giannis sits, and they’ve fallen to 18-26 – 2.5 games out of a play-in spot – in the Eastern Conference with back-to-back losses.

Can they stay afloat without their best player on Sunday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +1.5 (-108)

Bucks -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Mavs: -105

Bucks: -115

Total

220.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mavericks vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 19-27

Bucks record: 18-26

Mavericks vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Taurean Prince – out

AJ Green – questionable

Gary Trent Jr. – probable

Mavericks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bobby Portis Double-Double (+120)

In today’s best NBA prop bets at SI Betting , I shared why Bobby Portis is worth a look against the Mavs:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is out of the lineup for the foreseeable future for Milwaukee, which puts Bobby Portis in a great spot to play a larger role.

Portis has six double-doubles this season, and four of them have come in games where Giannis did not play. Overall, the veteran forward is averaging 16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games without the two-time league MVP.

Portis is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 boards per game for the entire 2025-26 season, but he’s likely going to start and play 30-plus minutes against a Dallas team that is on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Mavs are just 19th in the league in rebound percentage, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for Portis on the glass. He had seven boards off the bench against Dallas earlier this season.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Milwaukee has struggled mightily with Giannis out of the lineup this season, and I don’t see that changing against Dallas.

The Bucks are -10.3 points per 100 possessions when Giannis is off the floor, making them one of the worst teams in the NBA (by net rating) without the two-time league MVP.

Now, they have to face a Dallas team that is playing better as of late (6-4 in its last 10 games), although the Mavs may be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Still, I don’t trust this Milwaukee supporting cast, especially with Kevin Porter Jr. out and AJ Green questionable for this matchup.

The Bucks are averaging just 106.2 points per game when Giannis sits, and Dallas does rank in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating. The Mavs should be able to hang close, and I think they win this game outright on Sunday.

Pick: Mavericks Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

