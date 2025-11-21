Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report for Tomorrow's Game

The Hawks wrap up their short road trip tomorrow with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, who the Hawks will have a great interest in beating. Atlanta owns the Pelicans unprotected pick in next year's draft and would love to have the best draft odds possible.

Atlanta is also looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the team has realeased its official injury report.

Onyeka Okongwu (left ankle inflammation) is questionable for tomorrow's game.

Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/kBXwV8hXkV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 21, 2025

Through the first month of the NBA season, the Atlanta Hawks are 9-7 and are tough to decipher. They have been missing star point guard Trae Young for most of the season, center Kristaps Porzingis has missed multiple games, as has second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher.

Even without Young, the Hawks defense has been mostly fine (save for last night's embarrassing performance) and predictably, the offense has been a little worse without him. They are still in the playoff discussion, though it is very early, but what have we learned about the Hawks so far?

ESPN's Tim Bontemps attempted to answer this question by saying the Hawks might have learned they have a blueprint for the post Trae Young era:

"Young going down with a sprained knee Oct. 29 has provided the Hawks with a chance to see what this roster could look like if he left as a free agent -- or via trade -- next summer, when he has a $48.9 million player option. The early returns are promising. Atlanta has gone 7-2 without its All-Star guard and -- most interestingly -- ranks fourth in defensive efficiency in that span. Atlanta has never finished better than 18th in Young's seven NBA seasons.

"I think the Trae Young situation is fascinating," a Western Conference executive told ESPN. "They're a totally different team with and without him."

The situation underscores the delicate dance between the longtime face of the franchise and a team potentially in transition. And, with several more weeks until Young returns, this stretch will only ramp up interest in whether his long-term future lies in Atlanta or elsewhere."

When the Hawks were on their winning streak right after Young went down with an injury, their defensive rating skyrocketed to the top of the league and despite their offensive struggles, it did seem like there might be a clear identity forming around this team without their star player.

The last few games have muddied that picture though. Atlanta has had bad defensive performances against Utah, Phoenix, Detroit, and San Antonio. The Hawks gave up over 130 points to a Spurs team missing Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle.

The truth is, there is going to need to be more data here. The Hawks offense could really use Young and if they are still going to play subpar on the other end of the court, it would be better to have one of the league's best playmakers running the show, no matter his defensive limitations.

