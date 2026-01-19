Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

Monday’s NBA action kicks off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taking on Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks at 1 p.m. EST.

This is the first of nine matchup on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it could be a preview of a play-in tournament matchup later on this season.

Atlanta has lost three games in a row and is clinging to a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference while the Bucks are 1.5 games back of them after losing three games in a row themselves. Milwaukee has been a much better team with Giannis on the floor this season, but it still doesn’t look like a contender – even in a weak East.

Oddsmakers have set the Hawks as favorites in Monday’s matchup, although they are just 7-12 at home this season.

With Trae Young no longer in Atlanta, this is a new era for a Hawks team that is hoping to have a big second half of the season.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Bucks +2.5 (-110)

Hawks -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bucks: +114

Hawks: -135

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bucks vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Bucks record: 17-24

Hawks record: 20-24

Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Hawks Injury Report

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Dyson Daniels – questionable

N’Faly Dante – out

RayJ Dennis – out

Nikola Djurisic – out

Caleb Houstan – available

Asa Newell – available

Christian Koloko – available

Bucks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson UNDER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)

In today’s best NBA prop bets at SI Betting , I shared why I’m fading Johnson on Monday afternoon:

Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson has struggled with his shot as of late, and I think he’s a player to fade in his rebounds and assists prop as well on Monday.

The Hawks are struggling to adjust since trading Trae Young for Corey Kispert and C.J. McCollum, losing three games in a row while failing to crack 110 points in two of those matchups.

Johnson, who is averaging 10.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season, has been held to six or fewer assists in every game since the trade while failing to clear this line in all four games. On top of that, he has just two games this month with 18 or more rebounds and assists.

As the Hawks try to figure out how their new rotation/offense works, Johnson is apparently a risky prop target with his playmaking role diminishing this month.

Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

I don’t love either of these struggling teams on Monday afternoon, but the Hawks have looked really disjointed on offense while trying to integrate C.J. McCollum and Corey Kispert, scoring less than 110 points in back-to-back games.

Atlanta has also been awful at home this season (7-12 straight up), so I don’t love laying points with this Hawks team.

The Bucks aren’t very trustworthy either, but they do have the best player in this matchup in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they’ve gone 7-6 against the spread as road underdogs.

I’ll take the points in what may be a toss up on Monday afternoon.

Pick: Bucks +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

