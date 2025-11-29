Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game

The Atlanta Hawks picked up a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night at home and moved their record to 12-8. The Hawks have won three of their last four games and are hoping to continue that streak tomorrow on the road in Philadelphia.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report and there is one notable name on it, aside from Trae Young. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is out tomorrow, meaning Onyeka Okongwu is in line to get another start and Mouhamed Gueye is going to get more playing time.

For tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:

N’Faly Dante (left knee MCL sprain) is out.

Nikola Đurišić (right elbow sprain) is out.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is out.

Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain) is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 29, 2025

Joel Embiid is out for the 76ers while VJ Edgecombe and Andre Drummond are questionable,

Big win over Cleveland

Our own Khalil McCuller provided his takeaways from the Hawks big win over the Cavaliers last night:

"Atlanta looked much better offensively; in the first half, they went above their average in fast-break points, scoring 20 and going on a 21-6 run at the midway point of the first quarter. The Hawks would close out the night with 36 fast-break points, 25 points off turnovers, and 36 assists, showing that this victory was based on teamwork rather than individual play. The Hawks shot the ball efficiently tonight, finishing with 53% from the field and 37% from the three-point line while scoring 64 points in the paint.

One of the consistent X-factors for the Hawks this season has been none other than Alexander-Walker, as he has come in and made an immediate impact on this team's success on both ends of the court. Tonight, he finished with some big moments on both ends of the court and made clutch baskets throughout the fourth quarter, as well as being the team leader in scoring heading into halftime with 15 points. This was also a bounce-back performance for him after a poor game against the Wizards, as he came out with more consistency and energy.

Jalen Johnson had another historic performance tonight, as he not only finished with a triple-double, but he also continued his streak of at least seven plus assists, which is the longest by a forward since Lebron James earlier this year. Johnson had one of his worst games against the Wizards, a game the Hawks were widely favored to win, but this was a statement bounce-back performance to be expected against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Throughout this game, the Hawks and Cavaliers traded runs and couldn't quite pull away, even though it looked like they would at specific points for both teams. To end the game, however, both teams traded buckets, and it came down to Zaccharie Risacher and Alexander-Walker stepping up significantly in the final minutes, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to seal the victory and knock Cleveland out of Cup contention."

