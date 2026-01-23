Final Score Picks and Predictions For Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns

The Atlanta Hawks are no longer on a losing streak.

Atlanta went into Memphis Wednesday night and took down the Grizzlies to snap their four-game losing streak. Now the Hawks are back at home and will face the Phoenix Suns, who have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA.

Phoenix was supposed to be among the worst teams in the league, but a huge coaching upgrade has given their roster an identity and they should be a playoff team when April rolls around. The two teams have played once already, back in November, with the Hawks completing a 22-point comeback and getting the win. Can they get the season sweep?

How the teams matchup

In the last matchup, the Hawks nor the Suns shot well from three, but Atlanta was very proficient elsewhere on offense, shooting 31-42 on twos. Onyeka Okongwu scored 27 points and won the matchup with Mark Williams. The Suns have a weakness with interior defense, though their overall defense is strong.

While Devin Booker ended last game with 27 points, he was 0-6 from three and could have had an even bigger night. Will the Hawks be able to contain him this time around?

This is actually a similar roster to what the Hawks faced the Suns with last time. Atlanta did not have Kristaps Porzingis for the last game and will not have him tonight, which means you could see a similar center rotation as the last time that these two teams played. What should be different is that the Hawks now have Christian Koloko, who played well in his first action with Atlanta. Could the two-way player make a difference down the stretch for the Hawks?

Two players that the Hawks did not have the last time that they played Phoenix were CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. It has been up and down for both players as they still get adjusted to playing with a new team, but they should add something to this matchup.

So who wins? Phoenix is the better team on paper, though they may not have more individual talent than Atlanta. The Hawks have not exactly been a good team at home and you could argue that they lucked out with a big fourth quarter performance in their last matchup with the Suns. I think the Hawks pull off a surprise tonight and get another win.

Final Score: Hawks 115, Suns 111

