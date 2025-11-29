NBA Announces Changes To Atlanta Hawks Schedule After Hawks Fail to Advance in NBA Cup

After failing to advance in the NBA cup, the Atlanta Hawks have had two games added to their schedule.

The Hawks will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Dec.12th and then two days later will host the Philadelphia 76ers. It is a tough two game draw for the Hawks, as the Pistons are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the 76ers have Tyrese Maxey, who is playing at an All-NBA level this season.

The two added games to the Hawks schedule are:



Friday Dec. 12 @ Pistons (7 pm ET)



Sunday Dec. 14 vs. 76ers (3:30 pm ET) https://t.co/QKinexweHx — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 29, 2025

Big win over Cleveland

Our own Khalil McCuller provided his takeaways from the Hawks big win over the Cavaliers last night:

"Atlanta looked much better offensively; in the first half, they went above their average in fast-break points, scoring 20 and going on a 21-6 run at the midway point of the first quarter. The Hawks would close out the night with 36 fast-break points, 25 points off turnovers, and 36 assists, showing that this victory was based on teamwork rather than individual play. The Hawks shot the ball efficiently tonight, finishing with 53% from the field and 37% from the three-point line while scoring 64 points in the paint.

One of the consistent X-factors for the Hawks this season has been none other than Alexander-Walker, as he has come in and made an immediate impact on this team's success on both ends of the court. Tonight, he finished with some big moments on both ends of the court and made clutch baskets throughout the fourth quarter, as well as being the team leader in scoring heading into halftime with 15 points. This was also a bounce-back performance for him after a poor game against the Wizards, as he came out with more consistency and energy.

Jalen Johnson had another historic performance tonight, as he not only finished with a triple-double, but he also continued his streak of at least seven plus assists, which is the longest by a forward since Lebron James earlier this year. Johnson had one of his worst games against the Wizards, a game the Hawks were widely favored to win, but this was a statement bounce-back performance to be expected against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Throughout this game, the Hawks and Cavaliers traded runs and couldn't quite pull away, even though it looked like they would at specific points for both teams. To end the game, however, both teams traded buckets, and it came down to Zaccharie Risacher and Alexander-Walker stepping up significantly in the final minutes, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to seal the victory and knock Cleveland out of Cup contention."

