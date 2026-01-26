Takeaways and Player Grades: Hawks Win Streak Continues in Victory Over the Indiana Pacers

Today, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Indiana Pacers after a much-needed win streak, having now been winners of the last three games. While things didn't look very promising at times, Atlanta still found a way to pull out a tough one at home and end up with a comfortable statement win.

1. Second Half Explosion

Over the last 18 minutes, the Hawks outscored the Pacers by a 62-31 margin. https://t.co/jIzvVdq8zb — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 26, 2026

Coming out of halftime, the Hawks looked like a team that didn't want to be there, as they would go down by as many as 15 points after giving up 68 points in the first half. However, towards the end of the third quarter, with less than five minutes left, the Hawks would respond with a 25-7 run that would carry into the fourth quarter. The Hawks started playing much better defense by containing the paint area, forcing Indiana into tough shots, and getting to the three-ball and fast-break points in the second half.

2. Defense Can Improve

Notably, the Hawks gave up 7 points in 6+ minutes after they had played disastrous defense for most of the first 2.5 quarters. https://t.co/uNvzgPeoVB — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 26, 2026

While things continue to be positive for Atlanta this season on offense, the real problem is defense: on that end, they are middle of the pack in the NBA in defensive rating at 17, and it stood out today. In the first half, Atlanta gave up 68 points to one of the worst teams in the NBA and didn't really lock back in until late in the second half, which nearly cost them. As we've seen before, when the Hawks play like they did today against better teams, the game usually doesn't end well for them but if they can figure out a way to be consistent defensively they could easily win more games.

3. All-Around Team Effort

The key to the Hawks' wins this season has been to get guys involved and create easy scoring opportunities for each other, and today was no different, as they dished out 35 assists. The Hawks lead the NBA in assists per game, and today was a prime example of what things could look like when they play together on both ends of the court, as they shot the ball efficiently, going 50% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 94% from the free-throw line. Atlanta would also have seven players score in double figures.

Player Grades

Jan 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) celebrates a dunk against Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B

Stats: 21 points, three assists, three rebounds, three steals, one block, four turnovers, on 38% Field Goal, 50% Three-Point, And 100% Free-Throw

In this game, Alexander-Walker has found his hot streak, shooting efficiently and scoring in double figures in both halves. But like usual, even if his shot is not falling, the one spot that Alexander-Walker can rely on is defense, which is what he did today with his three steals and one block.

Jalen Johnson: B

Stats: 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, one block, four turnovers, on 26% Field Goal, 14% Three-Point, And 100% Free-Throw

Offensively, Johnson struggled with his shot today, but still found ways to be impactful in different areas of the court. Defensively, Johnson stood out with four steals and a block, all of which proved useful in the Hawks' dominant win today.

Dyson Daniels: A-

Stats: Eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists, one steal, one block, one turnover, on 66% Field Goal, 50% Free-Throw, And 33% Three-Point

This game was another nice performance for Daniels offensively, as he scored at least 20 points for the first time since earlier this month and made his first three-pointer since December 14. Daniels' ability to play efficiently on both ends of the court is why he received such a high grade; he provided much-needed, impactful minutes for the Hawks. He also had a standout moment with a poster dunk, which had everyone shook, seeing him finish it when he usually doesn't do this much.

DYSON THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER 💣 pic.twitter.com/CeKVFgFCDe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 26, 2026

Onyeka Okongwu: B-

Stats: 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block, one turnover, on 38% Field Goal, and 33% Three-Point

Okongwu has been on fire over the last three games, and today he finished with a double-double, imposing his will on the defensive glass. While his efficiency wasn't that great, it still was enough to get home a much-needed win, and he still made shots in crucial points of the comeback.

CJ McCollum: A

Stats: 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assist, two turnovers, on 60% Field Goal, 71% Three-Point

The Hawks' savior over the course of these last three games has been McCollum, who has stepped up in big moments in all three games. Today was no different, as he continued to be ultra-efficient and to find his way into the offense with easy scoring opportunities. He looks more comfortable each game with this Atlanta team since the trade a few weeks ago. In the second quarter, McCollum lit it up as he scored nine points and eight points in the first, to go into halftime with 17 total points.

More Atlanta Hawks News: