Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)

Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner returned to action earlier this month while the team was overseas playing a two-game set with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he's set to miss his third game in a row on Monday.

Wagner, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in his left ankle in early December, has been ruled out with left ankle injury management. Clearly, the Magic star isn't fully healthy after returning in Germany, and it appears he needs more time to get himself back on the floor.

In his two games back in the lineup, Wagner played about 26 minutes in each. He then missed losses against Charlotte and Cleveland before also getting ruled out on Monday. As a result, the Magic are 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup.

This season, Wagner has been an important piece for Orlando when he's been on the floor, and the Magic need him back if they're going to make any noise in the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.

Orlando is 15-11 when Wagner plays, and he's averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Jalen Suggs 4+ Assists (-175)

While I could bet on Desmond Bane or Paolo Banchero to have a big game scoring the ball, I actually like Jalen Suggs a lot when it comes to his assist prop on Monday.

Suggs returned from a long absence with a knee injury on Jan. 24 against the Cavs, and he dropped six assists and nine points in just over 24 minutes. Orlando is likely going to keep Suggs on a minutes limit, but the former lottery pick is averaging 4.7 assists per game this season.

With Wagner sidelined, there's going to be more touches and playmaking opportunities for Suggs on Monday, and he already cleared this line against the Cavs in limited minutes. Cleveland ranks just 19th in the league in opponent assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

