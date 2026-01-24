Takeaways and Player Grades: Hawks Get Another Much-Needed Win Against the Phoenix Suns

After a much-needed win on Wednesday in Memphis, the Hawks came back home tonight to get another opportunity at another winning streak as they took on a Phoenix Suns team that had been on a three-game winning streak. With this being the second matchup, the Hawks had the opportunity to sweep the season series after winning the first game in Phoenix earlier this season.

1. Offense Clicked For the Most Part

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the Hawks' offense took over in crucial moments throughout this game and was the main reason they were able to close this out. Despite nearly having a second-half crumble, Atlanta picked things up in the fourth quarter, with multiple players stepping up in significant ways offensively and getting out on the fast break to create easy baskets. As a team, Atlanta shot 53% from the field and 50% from three-point range on 28 assists to go along with 21 fast-break points.

2. Jalen Johnson Dominates

In the first half, Johnson was on triple-double watch, active on both ends of the court, and making it difficult for the Suns. Unfortunately, Johnson wasn't able to achieve the triple-double he was so close to, falling just one assist short; however, he did have a dominant finish, helping secure crucial rebounds to tie his career high.

3. Sloppy Second Half

While things looked like they were in Atlanta's favor going into the second half, the Hawks struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over multiple times in the third quarter. The Hawks did the unthinkable, turning the ball over 21 times and allowing 30 points off turnovers, which gave the Suns momentum heading into the fourth quarter before a Devin Booker injury basically killed it.

Player Grades

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) grabs a loose ball past Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Johnson B-

Stats: 23 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists, and five turnovers, on 55% Field Goal

While Johnson nearly had a triple-double, he did have five turnovers that contributed to Atlanta's second-half collapse. Despite turnovers, Johnson still had an outstanding performance overall, but he needs to work on making fewer mistakes and improving his effort on defense.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: C

Stats: 13 points, three assists, two steals, one block, and five turnovers on 33% Field Goal

Tonight, Alexander-Walker struggled with getting his shot going, but that didn't stop him from making an impact, as he finished the game with some crucial moments on defense. In the fourth quarter, Alexander-Walker made multiple clutch defensive stops as he had a game-closing steal and a one-on-one defensive stop on Collin Gillespie.

Dyson Daniels-B

Stats: Eight points, eight rebounds, and four assists, 66% Field Goal

Even though it wasn't his typical Daniels stat-popping defensive performance, he still made an impact on that end, forcing Phoenix into foul shots at key points in the game. On the offensive end, Daniels made things easier for the Hawks with his playmaking, rebounding, and ability to get easy shots around the basket.

CJ McCollum-B+

Stats: 21 points, four rebounds, 60% Field Goal, 50% Three-Point

For much of this game, the main scoring force for the Hawks was McCollum, who helped lead Atlanta on a first-half surge where he scored 14 points in the second quarter., adding 7 more points and helping the Hawks close out In the second half, McCollum continued his efficient scoring as he scored seven more points and helped the Hawks close things out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Onyeka Okongwu-A-

Stats: 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, 60% Field Goal, 100% Free-Throw, and 60% Three-Point

Okongwu helped the Hawks offensively, but mainly by knocking down the three-ball at a consistent rate and scoring around the basket. His impact on offense was seen in the second half, as he scored 16 points and helped Atlanta on the defensive end with his two steals and five defensive rebounds.

