The Wildest Trade Deadline Scenarios For the Atlanta Hawks

The 2026 NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away.

There has only been one trade so far this season and it involved the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of the Young era in Atlanta and opening up other possibilities for the Hawks.

Just because Young has been dealt, does not mean that the Hawks are going to be done. They have over $70 million in expiring contracts, young players, and draft picks to trade if they wanted to make a big move.

While I think it is unlikely that the Hawks make some sort of big splash, you can never rule out anything at the trade deadline. Deadlines spur acton after all.

Here are three wild scenarios that could unfold at the deadline.

1. The Hawks trade for Anthony Davis despite the injury news

While the Hawks had been heavily linked to Davis for the past several weeks, that talk has died down recently after the news that Davis is going to be out for several weeks. Since then, the talks have died down, but that does not mean that things still can't happen.

It has always been easy to see the appeal that Davis would have to the Hawks. He fixes their biggest issues of size, rebounding, and rim protection. The concerns have always been about his health and his contract status.

This move seems very unlikely and it would be a wild scenario to watch unfold if the Hawks decided they wanted to go ahead and make the big splash.

2. Atlanta trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo

There is no bigger move that could happen at the deadline than Antetokounmpo getting moved. Neither he nor the team have budged when it comes to him leaving Milwaukee, but this seems just like a matter of time before the two sides are headed for a divorce.

If Antetokounmpo did ask out or the team decides that they are ready to move him, the Hawks would have one of the best theoretical offers out there for one of the league's premier players. It would cost the Hawks some young talent (which they have) and premium draft capital (which they have thanks to New Orleans). The smart move might be to wait and see what becomes of this pick from the Pelicans, but if the Hawks think that now is the time to push their chips in and go for it, this is the best player who could get moved.

Don't count on it though.

3. The Hawks make a surprise trade for a star player not named Anthony Davis or Giannis Antetokounmpo

A scenario that is the most unrealistic is also probably the wildest.

While there have ben rumors connecting the Hawks to Davis and Antetokounmpo, there has been little else to help connect any dots as to what the Hawks might do at the deadline. They could simply do nothing and then try to reconstruct the roster this summer with the upcoming Bucks/Pelicans pick as well as their ample cap space or they could do something that nobody sees coming.

There have been other star level players out there in trade rumors, but none connected to the Hawks. If the Knicks continue to struggle, would the Hawks call about Karl-Anthony Towns? After trading Trae Young, do the Hawks try and buy low on Ja Morant? What about seeing if Sacramento is ready to part with Domantas Sabonis or Zach LaVine? Nic Claxton's name has not been mentioned much in rumors, but it would be easy to see why the Hawks would be interested in him.

Atlanta has been connected to a few players leading up to the deadline, but it would truly be a wild scenario if any of these players made their way down.

