Three Biggest Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Rough Loss Against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Hawks came into tonight after a rough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, looking to close out their four-game road trip with a win. Unfortunately, the Hawks wouldn't be able to, as the Portland Trail Blazers would start the Hawks' losing streak by coming back in a huge fourth quarter to get a much-needed win.

1. Offense goes cold

The Hawks are shooting the ball QUITE well tonight.



Just not doing any of the other stuff to boost offense.



3 offensive rebounds, 12 turnovers



(But the defense has held up its end of the bargain for the last quarter and a half) — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 16, 2026

While the offense had been playing efficiently on the perimeter, they kept the Trail Blazers in the game due to their inability to take care of the ball. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks would go cold shooting, as they would shoot 4-20 from the field, turn the ball over five times, and get outscored 29-14 in the fourth quarter. Atlanta gave this game away mostly because they didn't take care of the basketball, as they finished with 20 turnovers and allowed 28 points off those turnovers.

2. Onyeka Okongwu

13 PTS on 50% FG in the first half for OO 💧💧 pic.twitter.com/kVeNRfdG8A — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 16, 2026

The main guy to step up tonight for the Hawks was Okongwu, who really impressed with his offensive activity, specifically his floor spacing. Tonight, Okongwu made five three-pointers, which accounted for 15 of his 26 points; 13 of those came in the first half on efficient shooting. For the game, Okongwu finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block, on 47% shooting from the field.

3. Defense was the key to this loss

Jan 15, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

For Atlanta, this game was certainly winnable, as they came back to take a lead of as many as nine points in the second half. To put things in perspective, the Hawks would lead by as much as seven points with three minutes left in the third quarter, then would go on to lose the game by 16 points, and also played lousy on the offensive end. Defensively, the Hawks allowed 29 points in the fourth quarter and were out-rebounded, as the Blazers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points. The Blazers' bench unit killed the Hawks offensively, scoring a season-high 55 points and going with a bench lineup they hadn't used all season, featuring more floor spacing and size.

It looked like the Hawks were creating some real momentum after wins over the Nuggets and Warriors, but they have been halted in back-to-back games. Their record is now 20-23 and they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night as they try to snap this losing streak and get back on track.

