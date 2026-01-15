Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 15

The Portland Trail Blazers return home looking to shake off back-to-back losses to the Knicks and in Golden State. They failed to cover as +5.5 and +11.5 underdogs in those two matchups, but are 10-10 at home this year.

This is the last stop of a four-game road trip for the Atlanta Hawks, who won their first two games in Denver and Golden State before a blowout loss to the Lakers on Tuesday night. They’re now 13-11 on the road on the season.

It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for new Hawks guard CJ McCollum, who spent the first nine years of his career in Portland after being selected 10th overall in 2013.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -4.5 (-105)

Trail Blazers +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks: -175

Trail Blazers: +145

Total

231.5 (Over -116/Under -107)

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 15

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, KUNP

Hawks record: 20-22

Trail Blazers record: 19-22

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

N’Faly Dante – out

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Mouhamed Gueye – questionable

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Luke Kennard – questionable

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Deni Avdija – doubtful

Jerami Grant – questionable

Scoot Henderson – out

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – out

Matisse Thybulle – out

Blake Wesley – out

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

CJ McCollum struggled in his first game with the Hawks, scoring just 12 points on 5 of 14 shooting (0 of 4 from deep) with four assists and no rebounds in his Atlanta debut. However, he started to find his game last time out with 25 points on 11 of 23 shooting (2 of 8 from three) with three assists and one rebound.

Overall this season, McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. Obviously, he’s now in a new offense and coming off the bench, but he’s still a good player and should be motivated to play against his former team.

McCollum went over this line in each of his three games against Portland last season with 25, 34, and 27 PRA.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Deni Avdija’s injury looms large for the Trail Blazers, who might be closer to home favorites if he was healthy. Still, I’m looking Portland’s way tonight at home.

The Blazers are 12-8 against the spread at home this season, including 10-4 as underdogs and 6-2 when the spread was between +2.5 and +5.5. On the flip side, Atlanta is 6-6 as a road favorite and 3-8 when that spread was in that range.

Portland has been a better team at home than on the road this season. I’ll back the Blazers plus the points tonight.

Pick: Trail Blazers +4.5 (-115)

