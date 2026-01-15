Two Teams Still Interested in Trading for Anthony Davis After Injury Update

With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, trade talks are continuing to pick up across the league. That includes for Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, who was dealt to Dallas nearly a year ago in the infamous Luka Dončić trade.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Mavericks are having “renewed” trade talks surrounding Davis, with interest from multiple teams. According to Charania, the Hawks and Raptors are two of the “foremost” teams in those talks.

Breaking down the latest on Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks and his trade landscape for ESPN NBA Countdown: pic.twitter.com/lBCDk9JQZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2026

Atlanta has already been active on the trade market, trading All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards in exchange for Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum. That moved freed up cap space for 20–22 Atlanta to pursue a player like Davis at the deadline this year. Meanwhile, the 24–17 Raptors could try to add Davis as they look to make a strong postseason push for the first time in four years.

Charania initially reported Tuesday that Davis would likely be out for the rest of the regular season after suffering a hand injury that would require surgery. Davis later tweeted, “Yall better stop listening to all these lies on these apps!” and Charania updated his report noting that Davis will not need surgery and instead be re-evaluated in six weeks.

In the months since the Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison, who brought Davis to Dallas, Davis has been viewed as a potential trade candidate. Though that interest has been renewed, Charania noted that his value is lower as he’s dealt with multiple injuries again this season, including the hand injury and a recent groin issue. Davis has been limited to 20 games so far this season, and is averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game when he has been available.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated