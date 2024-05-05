Is Anthony Edwards Taking The Title Of 'Michael Jordan's Son' Away From Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler?
For the longest time, NBA fans joked about Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler being Michael Jordan's son. Butler's prolific playoff performances, trash talk and play style mirrored the NBA legend, starting the meme of him being a product of Jordan.
Now, that title is slowly going to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, whose 43-point performance over the Denver Nuggets Saturday night continued his impressive postseason. Edwards has risen to stardom the past few seasons, elevating Minnesota's standards every year. The team has gone from a borderline playoff team to a legitimate title contender. The young star is averaging 33.4 points in the playoffs, which is second in the league behind New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
Butler's injury in the play-in tournament against the Philadelphia 76ers cut his season short, with no "Playoff Jimmy" to be displayed this postseason. Pair this with Edwards' progression through the playoffs, the title of Jordan's "son" is starting to be placed on the Minnesota guard.
These may have originated as just jokes but now there are serious comparisons between Jordan and Edwards with side-by-side videos of their shooting forms and scoring ability.
Jord- sorry- Edwards and the Timberwolves are back in Denver for Game 2 Monday night.
Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
