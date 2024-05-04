All-Star Bam Adebayo Sends Heartfelt Message To Miami Heat Fans
It wasn't the ending Miami Heat fans hoped for, but center Bam Adebayo is appreciative of their support none the less.
Adebayo is one half of the organization's cornerstone, along with veteran Jimmy Butler, meaning there are no plans for him to leave. Few blame Adebayo for their early postseason exit, but rather the poor showings of guard Tyler Herro. Adebayo came to the defense of Herro following their season-ending loss, but also expressed his unwavering support for the fans on Friday.
"Man, a big thank you because I remember when it was actually empy a couple years ago, my rookie year, but thank you because we've had a lot of ups and downs," Adebayo said. "We've had a lot of situations going on on and off the court, but y'all still pulled through and cheered for us."
The Heat's season ended at the hands of Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, who claimed their revenge from an Eastern Conference Finals loss in 2023. Injuries played a major factor in the team's lackluster outcome, but no one in the organization is looking to make excuses. Key contributors Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier did not appear in their series against the Celtics. Now, the attention flips to the offseason, which will likely be filled with trade rumors surrounding Herro once again.
