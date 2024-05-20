Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Takes Lead Role In NBA Finals Preview Commercial
Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade always took center stage during his playing days.
So it's comes as no surprise he handled his latest leading role with ease. Wade is the headliner for this year's NBA Finals preview commercial called "The Toast."
He serves as the master of ceremonies for the ballroom event.
The commercial begins with Wade saying, "All your people downstairs, they're waiting. This is the Finals."
As Wade greets the crowd at the ballroom event, he says, "Welcome, welcome, welcome or should I say welcome back? Tonight, we're the celebrating the moment that we worked for all year. At the center of it are two exceptional teams and yet we're all part of it. Here's to those who make this event unmissable."
NBA greats Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, who were closely linked during the 1980s when they were rivals for the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, also make cameos. As does former Heat player Ray Allen.
Thomas and Allen make their appearances first while sitting next to each other.
"My man," Thomas says to Allen
Allen responds, "Same corner every year," which could be a reference to his iconic 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals between the Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
Thomas: "Like we never left."
Johnson has the most humorous part near the end of the commercial. He is spotted taking a selfie video with actor/comedian Ken Jeong.
"Can you introduce me to Larry Bird," Jeong says to a confused Johnson.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com