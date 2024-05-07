Former NFL Receiver Chad Ochocinco Says Kevin Durant Has Spoken About Interest In Playing For Miami Heat
The Kevin Durant to the Miami Heat speculation will only heat up after former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco's recent comments.
A Miami native, Ochocinco said he has spoken with Durant about joining the Heat this offseason. Ochocinco discussed the issue during an appearance on Tuesday's appearance with Shannon Sharpe on their "Nightcap" podcast.
Here's what Ochocinco said when Sharpe asked why Durant would pick the Heat.
"Because I talked to him," Ochocinco said. "I talked to KD and I know KD is going to see this and KD can attest to this. You can talk about this (Wednesday) on First Take. KD and I had a lengthy conversation."
The Heat are at a crossroads this week after being eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs. This was after making two straight appearances in the conference finals, including making the NBA Finals last year.
Things went further into question when Heat team president Pat Riley and star Jimmy Butler appeared at odds. Some think Butler could be on his way out this summer, meaning the Heat would need a superstar. There is also the possibility of Butler and Durant teaming up in Miami.
Ochocinco insisted a Durant arrival is possible.
"Listen, I'm not into basketball and people like KD and LeBron that I know, they confide in me," Ochocinco said. "I asked if it was OK to talk about it tonight on "Nightcap" and just so happen, boom, it comes up. He said he would have no problem coming to Miami if made sense."