Miami Heat's Delon Wright Would "Love To Come Back" But Understands Business Aspect
Miami Heat guard Delon Wright hopes to see his name on the team's roster next season, but understands the business side of the league.
"It was a fun experience for me over the last two months I've been here," Wright said. "I would definitely love to come back but it's a business. You never know what the future holds. I have nothing but positive experiences here."
Wright joined the Heat at the trade deadline, where he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 assists on 39.4 percent shooting in 14 games.
"I feel like with me having a training camp and a summer of knowing I'll be here, it will definitely help me," Wright said. " ... I feel like I just got a snippet of what could be here.
Here's what forward Haywood Highsmith said about his free agency decision:
Highsmith is faced with a major decision this offseason: determining whether he should stay with the Miami Heat or depart in hopes of finding greater opportunity.
He left all options open when asked about the choice in his exit interview.
"When that time comes to figure out where I'm going to be playing next season, I'll go through it slowly and just pray about it. I definitely want to stay in Miami. I love being here. My family lives here ... I just got to figure it out and take my time."
Highsmith played with the Heat since 2022, where his averages have increased each year. The 27-year-old recorded 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting in 66 appearances in the 2024 regular season. His best attribute undoubtedly comes on the defensive end, where he's often tasked with guarding one of the opponent's top scorers.
"It has been a long journey to get here," Highsmith said. "I'm very grateful for this organization for bringing me in and putting me through that developmental system. It shows that they really helped me as far as me getting better putting me in the right situations understanding how I'm going to be a player in this league."
Highsmith's journey is far from over, proving his worth as a true rotational piece on a title contender. Leaning towards an extended stay in Miami is understandable, after witnessing the fall off some had once leaving. Former Heat guards Kendrick Nunn and Gabe Vincent experienced severe drops in their play once joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
