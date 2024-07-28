Dillon Brooks Shows Some Love For Dwyane Wade During Canada-Greece Game
One of the bigger storylines coming out of Canada's 86-79 victory over Greece Saturday afternoon was Dillon Brooks blowing a kiss to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade sat courtside while providing color commentary for NBC. He was joined by play-by-play man Noah Eagle in his Olympic broadcasting debut.
A gold medal winner and three-time NBA champion, Wade was the latest recipient of an air kiss from Brooks.
Brooks drained a three-point field goal in the second quarter. He noticed Wade at the broadcasters table. Brooks then thew a smooch toward Wade.
After the game, Brooks was questioned about it. He said he was just happy to see a familiar face.
"Dwyane has been my favorite player ever since I started playing basketball," Brooks said to BasketNews. "I'm glad he was there. I just recognize who's around the floor."
Wade might have been good luck for Brooks as he scored 14 points and had five rebounds.
Brooks said there is no history between he and Wade. They only faced off once.
Aside from his feud with NBA superstar LeBron James, Brooks is known to throw kisses at opposing players. In an NBA game last November, his Houston Rockets were leading the Sacramento Kings at the Toyota Center. He nailed a three-pointer in front of the Kings bench. He then blew a kiss to the Kings reserves.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.