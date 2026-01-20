Heat vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The Miami Heat have struggled to find much consistency this season, and that continued with a 135-112 loss in Golden State last night. They’re still over .500, but barely, and face the Sacramento Kings on a back-to-back tonight.

The Heat are just 7-14 on the road this season, while the Kings have gone a respectable 9-14 at home, given their 3-17 road record.

The Kings upset the Heat in Miami last month, pulling off a 127-111 win as +9 underdogs.

The oddsmakers have the Kings as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -3.5 (-108)

Kings +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Heat: -162

Kings: +136

Total

238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, NBCSCA

Heat record: 22-21

Kings record: 12-31

Heat vs. Kings Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Terry Rozier – out

Tyler Herro – out

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Heat vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Dennis Schröder has done well during his first season in Sacramento. After playing for three different teams last year, he’s settled in as the backup to Russell Westbrook.

The veteran guard is averaging 12.7 points per game this season, which is just shy of his career 13.9 average. He’s coming off a poor game against Portland in which he shot just 1 of 5 for two points in 18 minutes.

The good news, though, is that Schröder has bounced back well this season. Following his last six games with 10 points or fewer, he had 11 or more points in five of them. He had 11+ points in eight straight, including 15 in back-to-back contests, before last game’s dud.

Heat vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Kings already won in Miami, and now they face off against a Heat squad that got blown out last night in Golden State to continue its road woes. Domantas Sabonis may be on a minutes restriction, but his presence in the Kings’ lineup can’t go overlooked.

Given the Heat’s recent road struggles – they’ve lost four straight away from home – and the Kings’ rest advantage, I have to take Sacramento here tonight. And I’ll go with the moneyline rather than the small spread.

Pick: Kings moneyline (+136)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

