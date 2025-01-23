ESPN Gives Insight About Jimmy Butler's Lack Of Effort Since Suspension
Despite saying his “beef” isn’t with any of the players on the Miami Heat rosters, Jimmy Butler’s poor play since his return from his last suspension hurts their chances of winning.
The Heat certainly are a middling team without Butler, but they were able to give several of their core players for the future a chance to build chemistry and step out of a more supporting cast role they had behind him. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had his first 20-point performance during this stretch. They went 3-4 without him during his seven-game suspension.
According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, several statistics show that even when he returned, he wasn’t playing close to his usual regular-season standards.
Butler attempted fewer than 10 shots in four of his last five games. He also had a five-game stretch, with no more than 57 points, 42 shot attempts, and 14 free throw attempts. The last time he had a stretch like this was in 2013, in the second season of his career.
In his most recent game against the Portland Trailblazers, Butler took a shot on 14 percent of his touches. It was the third-lowest percentage in a game this season with a minimum of 50 touches. He also passed the ball on 76 percent of his touches, tying his second-highest percentage in a game this year. To make things worse, Tyler Herro, the Heat’s most consistent source of offense, wasn't available. Yet, Butler did not step up when the Heat needed him to.
Over his last five games, Butler has averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 48.8 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range.
MIAMI HEAT’S KEL’EL WARE RISES IN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR RANKINGS
After spending the first half of the season on the bench, Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware has finally gotten his chance to shine with his playing time continuing to increase.
The Heat are 21-21, which has prompted coach Erik Spoelstra to lean more into his younger core players for more upside amid Jimmy Butler’s trade talks.
Ware initially was third-string behind Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love. However, Love’s increasing age and less mobility and effectiveness gave room for Ware to start taking over as the Heat’s main backup big man behind Adebayo.
Longtime league writer Steve Aschburner had this to say about Ware in this week's Kia Rookie of the Year Ladder on NBA.com
“The 7-footer from North Little Rock, Arkansas, played little or not at all in Miami’s first 25 games,” Aschburner wrote. “But his minutes have climbed from 6.9 before December to 22.1 this month, and his production has followed: 12.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in January.”
Over his last five games, Ware has averaged 16.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks on 52 percent shooting and 39 percent from three-point range.
His last two games were most impressive. On Sunday, Ware finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks on 52.6 percent shooting as he outperformed Victor Wembanyama’s 21 points, 10 rebounds, and one block on 44.4 percent shooting. He held Wembanyama to 2/10 shooting when he guarded him. Ware followed this performance with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks on 47.1 percent shooting against the Portland Trailblazers. He is the youngest rookie center since Dwight Howard to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and zero turnovers.
The ladder has Ware ranked No. 8 after not being ranked all year. If he continues to play this well, it won’t be long until he’s in the top five.
4-TIME NBA CHAMPION EXPLAINS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN STEVE KERR AND ERIK SPOELSTRA
The Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr are easily among the most successful active coaches.
Kerr has won four championships and made five Finals appearances in his decade leading the Warriors. Spoelstra's won two titles and led the Heat to six Finals appearances since taking over in 2008.
Andre Iguodala played for both teams and was a key player in successful playoff runs under both coaches. OnThe OGs podcast, he shared his perspective on the differences between the two philosophies.
“A lot of the things I do post-career is rooted in Heat Culture,” Iguodala said. “Where it’s like, if you work harder than your opponent, the more likely you’re going to win.
"Now, there are some residuals you gotta watch out for and make sure you cover for because Steve was more carefree and spirit-free; we’re going to come in listening to music and great vibes," Iguodala continued. "Steve is like, I want you to come here happy every single day. Like this should be your escape.”
In contrast, Iguodala thought Heat Culture was more of the opposite. It was hard work, the practices were rarely joyful, and it wasn’t a carefree mentality like in Golden State.
“And the Heat Culture is like, nah, we’re going to make this the hardest possible situation,” Iguodala said. “The game is gonna be easy. We couldn’t wait for the games.
"The game is so much easier than practice," he added. "But one thing about Spo is, he’s probably the most prepared coach I’ve ever seen.”
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.