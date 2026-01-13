Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Julius Randle, Jamal Murray)

A seven-game slate in the NBA calls for some player props, especially with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs playing yet another game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs are a perfect 3-0 against OKC this season, and now they have a chance to complete the season sweep.

I’m targeting Wemby, who returned to the starting lineup on Sunday, to have a big game scoring the ball in this one.

He’s not the only player to watch on Tuesday, as Jamal Murray and Julius Randle – two University of Kentucky products – could be worth a look in expanded roles with stars Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic sidelined tonight.

Here’s a complete breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for these plays on Jan. 13.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Victor Wembanyama OVER 21.5 Points (-107)

Wembanyama is slowly working himself back into his usual role with the Spurs after missing time with a knee issue, and he’s put up 22 or more points in two of his last four games.

While Wemby only has one game against OKC this season with more than 21.5 points, he’s been on a minutes limit in all of those contests. The bright side? He returned to the starting lineup and played nearly 27 minutes on Sunday, a step in the right direction as he gets back to full strength.

The Thunder are an elite defensive team, but they are down big man Isaiah Hartenstein in this matchup. That gives them less options to deal with Wemby, who enters this game averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Wemby comes closer to his season average as he gets himself back closer to playing 30 minutes per game.

Julius Randle 5+ Assists (-170)

With Edwards (foot) set to miss this game, I think Julius Randle will have a much bigger role as a playmaker for Minnesota.

In the seven games that Ant Man has missed this season, Randle is averaging 5.0 assists per game, and he’s put up 5.7 dimes per game for the entire 2025-26 season.

Randle is a solid passer when he wants to be, and he’s averaging 9.6 potential assists per game. The Bucks rank just 16th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so this is a gettable matchup for the Wolves forward.

Oddsmakers have this prop at 5.5, but I took the 5-plus to give a little more wiggle room for Randle tonight.

Jamal Murray OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Murray is a great prop target against New Orleans:

Jamal Murray is having a great season shooting the 3-ball, knocking down 3.4 shots on a career-high 7.7 attempts per game (44.3 percent).

In his two games against the New Orleans Pelicans so far this season, Murray is a combined 5-for-15 from 3, hitting three shots from deep in one of those games. He's a solid bet to reach that number again -- if he plays -- on Tuesday, as the Pels are one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.

New Orleans has given up the second-most 3s per game (14.8) this season while ranking 18th in opponent 3-point percentage.

In the games that Murray has played since Nikola Jokic went down, he's attempted five, 12, seven and nine shots from beyond the arc, clearing this prop in two of those games.

As long as the volume is there, Murray is undervalued with this line set below his season average on Tuesday.

