Gregg Popovich Gives Raving Assessment Of Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo
Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs has gotten to know Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo as an opponent and coach.
Popovich faced Adebayo throughout his career on the opposite sideline while also coaching him in the Olympics. Popovich said he's noticed the improvement over the years.
"He's more confident offensively for sure," Popovich said before last night's preseason meeting between the teams. "He feels better about his jumpshot. He's shooting a couple threes now."
Adebayo is entering his eighth NBA season. This is the most anticipated of his career because of heightened expectations. After winning two gold medals in Tokyo and Paris, the next step is reaching a new level.
Some are already suggesting Adebayo take over the role of No. 1 option, leaping Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Adebayo is also searching for his first Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor the Heat feel he should have won by now.
The Heat are trying to expand his role on both ends but Popovich is most impressed with how Adebayo has kept all the intangibles that makes him one of the most effective players in the league.
"Everything else is steady as hell," Popovich said. "He's going to be a worker. He's going to rebound. He's going to move and cut and play and be a team player. All of that is the same."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @Shandelrich