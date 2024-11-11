How To Watch Miami Heat-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3
VITALS:
The Heat and Pistons meet for the second of three matchups this regular season, and their first NBA Cup Game. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-98, win against Detroit on 10/28 and has now won seven-straight vs. the Pistons, including nine of the last 10 overall. The Heat are 72-57 all-time versus Detroit during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 32-33 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Kevin Love
PISTONS
F Tim Hardaway Jr
F Tobias Harris
C Isaiah Stewart
G Jaden Ivey
G Cade Cunningham
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
PISTONS
Ausar Thompson: Out - illness
Jalen Duren: Questionable - ankle
QUOTABLE
Heat third-year forward Nikola Jovic on his progression after Sunday's winning basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves: “As the youngest guy, I have to be the guy who’s going to bring that attention. I just had to show that I can do it and help this team win. You got to stay locked in the whole season; even though we started out bad, I still feel we got a good chance to be at the top.”
