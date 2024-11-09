Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Shandel Richardson

Nov 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) questions a no call during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) questions a no call during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center.
In this story:

Game time: 7 pm., ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the T-Wolves swept the series, 2-0, and have currently won six-straight in Minnesota. The Heat are 35-33 all-time versus the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 16-19 in road games

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F Nikola Jovic

TIMBERWOLVES 

F Jaden Michaels

F Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert 

G Anthony Edwards

G Mike Conley 

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Kevin Love: Out - Personal

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning

Keshad Jones: Out - G League

Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Ankle

TIMBERWOLVES

N/A

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler's status after leaving Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets with a sprained ankle: "We don't know at this point. "You never know until you get to the next day. We fly, when we get to Minnesota, we're probably have a better idea."

Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: "Tyler is growing each game this season and making the right play. The first point of contact for our defense is to make a stand. We have to earn wins in this league and we are going through a rough stretch right now. We have to rally to get much better."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
