How To Watch Miami Heat-Minnesota Timberwolves, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7 pm., ET
Where: Target Center, Minneapolis
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: The Heat and Timberwolves meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the T-Wolves swept the series, 2-0, and have currently won six-straight in Minnesota. The Heat are 35-33 all-time versus the Timberwolves during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 16-19 in road games
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Duncan Robinson
F Nikola Jovic
TIMBERWOLVES
F Jaden Michaels
F Julius Randle
C Rudy Gobert
G Anthony Edwards
G Mike Conley
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Kevin Love: Out - Personal
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable - Conditioning
Keshad Jones: Out - G League
Jimmy Butler: Questionable - Ankle
TIMBERWOLVES
N/A
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler's status after leaving Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets with a sprained ankle: "We don't know at this point. "You never know until you get to the next day. We fly, when we get to Minnesota, we're probably have a better idea."
Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: "Tyler is growing each game this season and making the right play. The first point of contact for our defense is to make a stand. We have to earn wins in this league and we are going through a rough stretch right now. We have to rally to get much better."
