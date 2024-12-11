Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Shandel Richardson

Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks to his players in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks to his players in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -10.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with this contest being added after the NBA Cup Group
Stage games. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two games, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Last season,

Miami won the series, 3-1. The HEAT are 63-43 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 38-17 in home games and 25-26 in road
games.


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

RAPTORS

F Ochai Agbaji

F R.J. Barrett

C Jacob Poeltl

G Gradey Dick

G Davion Mitchell

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - ankle

Jimmy Butler: Probable - knee

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

RAPTORS

Scottie Barnes: Out - Ankle

Bruce Brown: Out - Conditioning

Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle

Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way

Ulrich Chomche: Out - G League

Immanuel Quickly: Out - Elbow

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation that began earlier this week: "It's been our best, most consistent stretch of the season. So anything else, any other narrative, I don't care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

Shandel Richardson
