Miami Heat-Golden State Warriors Final Injury Update: Status of key players' revealed

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Davion Mitchell will play in Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors after both were originally listed as probable on the injury report.

Meanwhile, for the Warriors, former Heat star Jimmy Butler is officially available to play. He was not on the injury report but missed their last game due to personal reasons.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Ribs

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Available - Knee

Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

WARRIORS

Jimmy Butler: Available - (previously missed for personal reasons)

Draymond Green: Out - Ankle

De'Anthony Melton: Out - Knee

Gui Santos: Out - Ankle

Seth Curry: Out - Back

Game date, time and location: Monday, Jan. 19, 10:00 p.m. EST, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), NBC Sports Bay Area (California)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 95.7 FM The Game

VITALS: The Miami Heat (22-20) and Golden State Warriors (24-19) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-96, win against Golden State on November 19. Last season, the Heat swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight and five of the last six overall against the Warriors. The Heat are 37-37 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 22-15 in home games and 15-22 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

WARRIORS

G Stephen Curry

C Moses Moody

C Quinten Post

F WIll Richard

F Jimmy Butler III

Spread: Heat +5 (-112), Warriors -5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +164, Warriors -196

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the win against the OKC Thunder: "After the Boston game there was just utter frustration and anger after that game, where we felt like we outplayed them for the overwhelming majority of the game and lose the game, so there was a lot of that fueling us, and this was a by-any-and-whatever-means-necessary game, whatever it takes."

