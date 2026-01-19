The Miami Heat have dealt with key players being in and out of their injury report all throughout this season. Tyler Herro, who has been at the forefront of this, will be out for some more time it seems.

"An MRI on Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed a costochondral issue with his ribs, an ailment that often is a matter of pain tolerance, but can be highly painful, leaving his absence at the moment as undetermined," The Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported. "He is unlikely to rejoin the Heat during this five-game trip."

An MRI on Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed a costochondral issue with his ribs, an ailment that often is a matter of pain tolerance, but can be highly painful, leaving his absence at the moment as undetermined. He is unlikely to rejoin the Heat during this five-game trip. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 19, 2026

Previously, Herro missed the first 17 games of the Heat's season after undegoing surgery for posterior impingement syndrome in his ankle. Then, after five games played, Herro dealt with a contusion on his big toe, which led to him missing 13 of their next 14 games.

After returning from that, Herro played in another five games and ended up dealing with another contusion, this time with his rib, leading to him missing their last game, a win over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday night's game against his longtime teammate Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors, and increasingly possibly, five more games.

Tyler Herro missing the next five games will put him at 11 of 51 on the season.



Jimmy Butler was traded after the Heat's 49th game last season. Even after all the suspensions, he had played 22. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) January 19, 2026

In 11 games this season, Herro is averaging 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds , 2.7 assists and a steal, converting on 49.7 percent of his field goals, 35.8 percent of his threes and 90.2 percent of his free throws.

Herro has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, whether in the regular season or playoffs, besides his rookie year and last season, which saw him earn his first All-Star nod.

He finished the 2024-2025 with 77 games played, where he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals, sinking 47.2 percent of his field goals, 37.5 percent of his threes and 87.8 percent of his free throws.

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket

MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES