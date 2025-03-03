How To Watch Miami Heat Vs. Washington Wizards Monday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines

Inside The Heat

Feb 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the court during a timeout against the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -8.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 20-point, 118-98, win on 11/2. The HEAT has now won 16 of the last 22 overall against Washington. The Heat are 98-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 54-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Kel'el Ware

F Bam Adebayo

F Alec Burks

WIZARDS

F Khris Middleton

F Kyshawn George

C Alex Sarr

G Bilal Coulibaly

G Bub Carrington

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Jaime Jaquez: Questionable- ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

WIZARDS

Saddiq Bey: Out - knee

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - ankle

Colby Jones: Out - G League

Jaylen Martin: Out - G League

Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on blowing a 19-point lead against the New York Knicks: “I would say we play 24 minutes of great basketball and then it dwindles from there. For us, it’s when are we going to hold the fort?”



