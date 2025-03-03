How To Watch Miami Heat Vs. Washington Wizards Monday, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -8.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 20-point, 118-98, win on 11/2. The HEAT has now won 16 of the last 22 overall against Washington. The Heat are 98-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 54-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Kel'el Ware
F Bam Adebayo
F Alec Burks
WIZARDS
F Khris Middleton
F Kyshawn George
C Alex Sarr
G Bilal Coulibaly
G Bub Carrington
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - ankle
Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Jaime Jaquez: Questionable- ankle
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Questionable - Heel
Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League
WIZARDS
Saddiq Bey: Out - knee
Malcolm Brogdon: Out - ankle
Colby Jones: Out - G League
Jaylen Martin: Out - G League
Jordan Poole: Out - Elbow
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on blowing a 19-point lead against the New York Knicks: “I would say we play 24 minutes of great basketball and then it dwindles from there. For us, it’s when are we going to hold the fort?”
