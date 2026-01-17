Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Jan. 17, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, WPLG Local 10 (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 98.1 FM, AM 930 (Oklahoma)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (21-20) and Oklahoma City Thunder (35-7) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. The two teams just met last Sunday with OKC recording a, 124-112, win in Oklahoma. The Heat are 30-45 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 16-21 in home games and 14-24 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Norman Powell
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
THUNDER
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G Cason Wallace
C Chet Holmgren
F Lugentz Dort
F Jalen Williams
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat +8.5 (-110), Thunder -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Heat +265, Thunder -330
Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Tyler Herro: Questionable - Rib/Toe
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Knee
Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
THUNDER
Isaiah Hartenstein: Out - Calf
Nikola Topic: Out - Testicular Cancer
Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the gap in rebounding in their loss against the Boston Celtics: "You know, eventually it just comes down to competitive toughness. Basically, that's it. We feel like we're better than where we are, but we are what our record is right now, that's the bottom line. if you played games on paper, I think right now we would have a better record, but that's not the case right now."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Ja Morant is reportedly targeting the Miami Heat
NBA Insider: Miami Heat have "a level of interest and are pursuing Ja Morant"
Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem counsel Heat center Kel'el Ware amid run-in with Spo
Norman Powell's scoring is not enough to lead the Heat past the Celtics
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.