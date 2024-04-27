Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Provides An Update On His Knee Injury During Game 3 Against Boston Celtics

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) hugs Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler - Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat Jimmy Butler gave his first interview since he was diagnosed with a sprained knee that is expected to keep him out multiple weeks. 

In the first quarter of Saturday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center, he spoke with TNT's Chris Haynes. The interview only lasted for about one minute but it was enough time for Butler to provide an update 

"I don't know about a timeline but we've been working," Butler said. "I wanna hoop. I wanna get out there. I want some of this."

It is unlikely he returns this series but at least Butler was on the bench for the first time in the playoffs. Butler, who has a habit of making guarantees on victories before games, offered another while being asked about the team's play so far in the series. 

Butler said he has taken exception to the media always making a big deal of the when the Heat defeat the Celtics as they did in Game 2. The Heat have proven they can handle the top-seeded Celtics just like in last year's conference finals.


"I think we believe," Butler said. "It's everybody else that don't. If I got to hear one more praise about Boston on national TV when we win a game, I'm tired of hearing that. It's 1-1. We [about] to go up 2-1."

The Heat are also playing without guard Terry Rozier, who is sidelined with neck spasms. In Game 3, they also learned reserve Delon Wright would not play because of a personal matter.

