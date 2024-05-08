Jimmy Butler Reiterates He Wants To End NBA Career With Miami Heat
During a week where many have questioned his future, Jimmy Butler once again made it clear he wants to finish his career with the Miami Heat.
Butler said he wants to remain with the Heat long enough to win a championship, something the organization has yet to accomplish since the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh era in 2013.
In an interview with GQ, Butler repeated what he's said in the past: Miami is "home."
“I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me," Butler said. "They’ve wanted me to bring them something they haven’t done since LeBron, D-Wade and C-Bosh. And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I’m right back on they ass and everybody know it.”
Butler has failed in two trips to the NBA Finals, in 2020 and last season. The Heat were bounced out in the first round by the Boston Celtics last month, mainly because of injuries to Butler and Terry Rozier. Butler caused a stir when he said the Heat would have defeated the Celtics and New York Knicks if he were healthy.
The words caused Heat team president Pat Riley to get upset earlier this week, causing some to think Butler may be on his way out this offseason.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
