Media Personality Ranks Erik Spoelstra Among Three Most Powerful Coaches In Sports
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has perhaps the best job security in all of sports.
Team president Pat Riley has repeatedly stated he has complete trust in Spoelstra. The chances of him being fired are less likely than a blizzard in South Florida.
The stability in the Heat organization called for media personality Colin Cowherd to pay the team and Spoelstra the ultimate comment. Cowherd said Spoelstra is one of the three most powerful coaches in all of sports.
He made the claim on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd Live" on FS1. The other two are Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin. The topic surfaced when Cowherd was discussing Tomlin's unwillingness to name Justin Fields as the Steelers starting quarterback ahead of Russell Wilson. Fields began the year as the backup, but has led them to a 3-0 start.
Cowherd said Tomlin is among the few coaches who doesn't have to explain decisions.
Cowherd explained why he left off Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has won four NBA titles.
"Steve Kerr has to massage Kevin Durant, Draymond Green," Cowherd said. "Steve Kerr doesn't have total control. Steph runs that organization."
Some would counter with Spoelstra taking a backseat to LeBron James when he played for the Heat from 2010-14. James left for the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing to the Spurs in the Finals but Cowherd insists Spoelstra never deferred to anyone.
Cowherd said this was Spoelstra and Pat Riley's reaction to James leaving that summer, "They said, `So what? Bye, see ya."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
