Heat-Lakers Injury Report: Star Player Ruled Out In Los Angeles

Alex Toledo

January 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat announced earlier tonight that Norman Powell will miss tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to the groin injury he's been dealing with. Powell, who was listed as questionable beforehand, will miss his third consecutive game.

The Lakers, meanwhile, downgraded starting center Deandre Ayton to out after he was previously listed as probable, due to back spasms. Ayton also missed the second half of their game last against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Groin

Nikola Jovič: Available - Hip Contusion

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Kasparas Jakučionis: Out - Groin

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

LAKERS

Deandre Ayton: Out - Back Spasms

Luka Doncic: Available - Leg, Finger

LeBron James: Out - Sciatica

Gabe Vincent: Out - Ankle

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 2, 9:30 p.m. EST, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Local), Spectrum Sports Net (California)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network

VITALS: The Miami Heat (3-2) and Los Angeles Lakers (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Heat are 34-40 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 23-14 in home games and 11-26 in road games. Miami has won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Lakers. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, (a 134-93 home win for the Heat last December and a 117-108 road loss in January). A lot has changed since those games, which included Jimmy Butler (now a Golden State Warrior), Anthony Davis (now a Dallas Maverick) and no Luka Doncic or Norman Powell at that point.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Heat +4.5 (-102), Lakers -4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Heat +164, Lakers -198

Total points scored: 234.5 (over and under both at -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Pelle Larsson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

LAKERS

G Luka Doncic

G Austin Reaves

C Jarred Vanderbilt

F Marcus Smart

F Rui Hachimura

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "We were down 15. Did I want go to the zone? No. Did I want to go to a full-court press? But, they were, they created that separation, but, like I said, that group was flying around. Wiggs and Dru were pretty disruptive, Jaime was disruptive in that as well. So, it allowed us to get back into the game, and it was a game, you know. The takeaway for our locker room is you can win games even when multiple guys don't necessarily play well."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA.

Alex Toledo
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

