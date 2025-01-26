Miami Heat Are Betting Frontrunners To Acquire All-Star Veteran
The Miami Heat's trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler continue to dominate the NBA.
However, the Heat now have the best betting odds to acquire another star.
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton at +250. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
Middleton missed the first month of the season due to injury but has made an impact on a contending Bucks team. This season, Middleton is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, he is shooting 36.6 percent, a decline from his prime years. He has seen some time off the bench this season due to those struggles from three-point range.
Middleton signed a three-year contract extension with Milwaukee in 2023. He played a big role throughout the team's 2021 championship run, while earning All-Star nods in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Since the Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard, Middleton has taken a role as the third scoring option.
Butler has reportedly not ruled out the Bucks as a trade destination. A swap involving him and Middleton is possible, although there will have to be facilitator teams involved to match salaries. Middleton has a $34 million player option for next season. Many in league circles expect that option to be picked up.
At 33 years old, Middleton could serve as the veteran spark to help the Heat with their playoff push.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
HEAT INTERESTED IN BROWN
The Miami Heat trade rumors don’t seem to be slowing down as we get closer to the trade deadline.
The Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown according to Jake Fischer.
“The Toronto Raptors have convinced numerous front offices that they are motivated to help facilitate transactions before the trade buzzer sounds,” Fischer reported.
He continued, “Such efforts would almost certainly start with Bruce Brown, whose $23 million expiring salary could be a key ingredient in triangulating a multi-team [Jimmy] Butler deal. Brown is a former Miami Hurricanes star who the Heat, according to league sources, have indeed registered interest in acquiring.”
Do the Toronto Raptors want Jimmy Butler? Probably not. Young stars Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are headlining a rebuild for the team. Trading away their young pieces or acquiring Butler could damage the rebuilding mindset the Raptors front office shares.
However, reports state the Raptors are looking to serve as a facilitator in a Butler deal. A few of Raptors veterans are on expiring contracts. With their 12-32 record, it makes sense for the team to sell some of their players at the deadline.
Brown won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 before signing with the Indiana Pacers that offseason. He was traded last deadline to the Raptors, where he seems to be on the trade block again.
This season, Brown is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
SUNS REMOVE DUNN FROM BUTLER TRADE DISCUSSIONS
The Phoenix Suns are the betting frontrunner to land Jimmy Butler.
For a trade to work between the two teams, Suns guard Bradley Beal would most likely have to be involved. However, over the last few weeks, Beal has been demoted to a role off the bench. A trade revolving around Beal for Butler would presumably need some more additions from the Suns side.
One player that reportedly won't be involved in trade discussions is rookie Ryan Dunn.
The Suns roster is aging. Kevin Durant turns 37 before the start of next season. Devin Booker will be 29 at the start of next season. Adding the 36-year-old Butler won't make the team any younger either. Dunn is one of the youngest players on the roster. He is viewed as a strong piece of their rotation for years to come.
Dunn has impressed this season. He is averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field. A late first-round pick out of Virginia, Dunn has seen an expanded role amid the declining play from Beal.
The Suns started the season off strong with an 8-2 record through their first 10 games. Now, the team sits with a 22-21 record, which is good for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns hope acquiring Butler, paired with their two All-Stars, could put the team in a strong spot to contend this season.
As it stands right now, the Heat are loaded with young forward talent. Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic have shown flashes throughout their young careers. A trade involving Butler could be similar to the James Harden deal last season, where the team acquires multiple expiring contracts. A trade of that nature could open up many different directions for the Heat this offseason.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
