Miami Heat On Brink Of Elimination After Another Poor First Half Against Boston Celtics In Game 4
The Miami Heat have been more late-arriving than their sometimes tardy home crowd in this series against the Boston Celtics.
It was no different in Monday's crucial Game 4 in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat got off to another slow start before getting it together in the fourth quarter. By then, it was too late and now they find themselves facing a 3-1 deficit after 102-88 loss at Kaseya Center.
After falling behind 14-0 in Game 1 and scoring just 12 points in the first quarter in Game 3, this time the Heat were doomed by a 12-point second quarter. The Celtics took advantage by building a 17-point halftime lead. They did it without huge performances from All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown thanks to guard Derrick White.
White finished with a playoff career-high 38 points, shooting 15 of 26 from the field and eight 3-pointers. It was the third double-digit victory in the series for the Celtics, who can now close the series at home Wednesday in Game 5.
Despite Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love trying to fire up the team with speeches following Saturday's loss, the Heat were once again outmatched. They are without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries, meaning they have to play nearly perfect to have any chance against the top-seeded Celtics.
The Heat were down by many as 28 in the second half before the Heat made it respectable in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 13 at one point. Adebayo led the way with 25 points and 17 rebounds while Herro added 19 points.