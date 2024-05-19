Miami Heat Fans React To Absurd Tyler Herro-Donte DiVincenzo Playoff Stat
Miami Heat fans weren't expecting to catch a stray weeks after their postseason elimination, but guard Tyler Herro was the victim of one thanks to the New York Knicks elimination.
Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo scored 39 points Sunday against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, the second 30-point game of his playoff career. Herro has recorded more than 30 points once in the postseason, leading to a post filled with hilarious comments.
The Basement Sports posted, "Donte DiVincenzo has more 30 point playoff games than Tyler Herro."
Herro is not the only star receiving this harsh treatment on social media, as players including Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) see similar criticism.
Herro is once again the top subject of the Heat's trade rumors, largely connected to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs' lack of playoff success is leading some to believe another change of scenery is on the horizon. His career has been bombarded with stress between the chaotic offseasons and countless injuries, despite being just 24 years old.
This stat is much more of an insult to Herro's woes than a serious debate. The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 20.8 points on 44.1 percent shooting while DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting last season.
Despite the stat playing in the Knicks' favor, they made it one round past the Heat.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @anthony.pasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE