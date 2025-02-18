Miami Heat Player Featured In New Bobblehead After All-Star Victory
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is coming off a winning the NBA three-point competition during All-Star Weekend.
For that, the sports apparel company FOCO is honoring him with a bobblehead. Fans can purchase the limited edition gift on the website. Herro won the event before participating in his first NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
HERRO AND KOBE
After winning the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was asked about some of his biggest motivators for work ethic.
He immediately mentioned Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.
"Kobe. Just his mentality," Herro said. "RIP Kobe. But just everything, the greatness and the history that he left behind. He inspired so many people. He's still inspiring, not even being here. I think that alone says a lot."
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in 2020 before becoming one of the best players in NBA history. Herro still appreciated him.
"I think his work ethic, the time he put in, everything that he did, he took serious," Herro said. "Everything mattered. I think that that goes a long way."
A NEW NO. 22 WITH THE HEAT
As all are aware of by now, the Miami Heat dealt Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The highlight of their return package is former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, who has worn the No. 22 on his jersey at every stop of his NBA career thus far. That didn't change with the Heat, but it drew more attention because Butler also wore the number on his back for five seasons in Miami.
Some saw it as disrespectful to the most influential Heat player of the decade while others believe the falling out made it justifiable. It's clear Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro sides with the latter, sharing his thoughts on the matter at All-Star Weekend.
“Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend, but I feel with how things transpired over the last couple of months… I think 22 can be worn again," Herro shared with Sport5.
On the surface, it's simply the number on your jersey, but in professional sports it's also viewed as a sign of respect. This is why so many NBA legends have their numbers retired for certain organizations, or even league-wide.
Chances are Wiggins won't ever meet the standards Butler set for the number in Miami, but regardless, his new teammate in Herro clearly has no problem with the decision.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ShandelRich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich