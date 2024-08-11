Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reveals Kevin Durant's Reaction To Viral Sleeping Post
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is ready to return home with a gold medal around his neck, making countless memories along the way at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
One of these moments shared with the public was a viral Instagram story where Adebayo caught teammate Kevin Durant asleep on the team bus. The picture exploded on social media, with fans eager to know the Phoenix Suns forward's reaction.
While Adebayo isn't yet sure what Durant thinks of the image, he made clear his comical intentions with it.
"I don't know yet. I'm going to repost it anyway," Adebayo told Overtime. "I don't care, it's whatever. We're like a big AAU team."
When asked if Team USA was the most fun group he's been a part of, Adebayo shared, "Ah man, I will say this is one of the most experienced and gifted teams that I've been on."
With a roster highlighted by Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, it's arguably the strongest version of Team USA in history. Some would argue for the 1992 'Dream Team' or 2008 'Redeem Team', but it's no question for the Heat center, considering his role in 2024.
Coach Steve Kerr opted to rely on the veteran superstars later in the tournament, but Adebayo played a crucial role in the second unit early in the summer.
