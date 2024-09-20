Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Shows Off Hops In Practice Video

Shandel Richardson

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) heads back up court after being called for a foul against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
It appears Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is looking to work his back into becoming an everyday contributor again.

At one point, Robinson was a mainstay in the rotation before falling out the past two seasons. The Heat posted a video Thursday showing Robinson has put in the offseason work.

UD SQUASHES LEBRON-BAREA NARRATIVE

LeBron James' first year with the Miami Heat left a sour taste in the mouths of many, as they fell short in the NBA Finals to the Dallas Mavericks.

James had far from his best Finals campaign, averaging 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, but it was a Mavs unsung hero that made the difference in the series. Guard J.J. Barea is widely considered Dallas' X-factor in the postseason run, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Some even go to the extent of claiming Barea shut down James.

Heat legend Udonis Haslem is not buying this idea one bit, sharing with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla what truly happened in the Finals.

"Well, first of all, Lebron is 6-foot-8, 265 [pounds]. J.J. is 5-foot-11, 170 [pounds]. There's no way he locks Bron up, there's no such thing," Haslem began. "What he did was he did catch us off guard. He was lightning in a bottle off the bench, and we didn't account for him in that playoff run, so shoutout to J.J. man. He played for my high school coach, Frank Martin, so there's ties to J.J."

